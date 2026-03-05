Construction Partnership ‘Highly Commended’ at Apprenticeship Award

A long-standing partnership between Leeds College of Building (LCB) and construction firm BAM won ‘Highly Commended’ at the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards – one of the most high-profile events in the education sector.

The prestigious annual awards recognise those who are shaping a highly skilled, inclusive, and future-ready workforce through their commitment to apprenticeships and wider training and development.

The ‘Best Partnership in Training’ category highlights employer–provider partnerships that have delivered exceptional outcomes in apprenticeship and skills development. The LCB/BAM partnership narrowly missed out on the top spot, which went to global brand McDonald’s and Lifetime Training.



After receiving over 650 nominations last year, judges unveiled the shortlist of 94 training providers, employers, colleges and universities for this year’s FE Week and AELP Apprenticeship and Training Awards, in association with City & Guilds.

Chris Tunningley, LCB Assistant Principal – Apprenticeships & Higher Education, said:

“After an insightful few days in Liverpool at the Apprenticeships & Training Conference 2026 discussing upcoming sector reforms, we were delighted to receive national recognition for our work with BAM UK & Ireland. Our collaboration was awarded Highly Commended in the ‘Best Partnership in Training’ category.

“Since 2017, this partnership has helped hundreds of students, the education sector, and the wider construction industry. This is a phenomenal achievement and to get this national commendation against international organisations and other top training providers is a testament to the hard work both teams put into delivering high-quality apprenticeships.”

Starting as bespoke block-release apprenticeship programmes tailored to BAM’s specific needs and a first cohort of 40 apprentices in 2017, the programme has evolved to meet the requirements of the Level 4 Civil Engineering Senior Technician, Quantity Surveying, and Construction Site Supervisor standards.

Over the following years, the partnership led to exciting new qualifications, including a

BSc (Hons) Civil Engineering Site Management Degree Apprenticeship, accredited by Leeds Beckett University. This was the first degree apprenticeship ever offered at the LCB’s University Centre.

The partnership’s success in meeting the industry’s demand for advanced qualifications also led to the extension of progression pathways – including the Construction Quantity Surveyor Degree Apprenticeship, validated by franchise partner, London South Bank University (with accreditation from the Chartered Institute of Building).

LCB’s higher education provision is now growing rapidly, in no small part due to this innovative partnership with BAM. The first pilot degree apprenticeship in 2022 enrolled just nine students (two of whom were female); by September 2025, there were over 230 degree apprentices at LCB – an unbelievable growth rate of 195% over 3 years.