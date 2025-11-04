Recommendations for a modernised, world-class curriculum, the first changes in over a decade

Proposals include a triple science entitlement and lessons to build financial literacy and tackle misinformation

The Curriculum and Assessment Review final report to be published on Wednesday 5 November recommends that the government foreground high standards for all children in a refreshed and modernised national curriculum that will equip young people for successful learning and successful future lives.

Led by Professor Becky Francis CBE, the year-long review has culminated in a wide-ranging, detailed report, covering the primary, secondary and 16-19 phases. The Review was informed by extensive evidence, including over 7,000 responses from the public, with the evidence sifted and considered by an expert panel appointed by Professor Francis.

The Review is clear that a focus on standards and a knowledge-rich curriculum should continue to be at the heart of the national curriculum, building on the hard-won successes of the last quarter of a century. The Review cautions that a high-quality curriculum should be available to all young people and that, to date, students from disadvantaged backgrounds or those with additional needs have often been left behind. The new curriculum must ensure high standards and a broad and balanced curriculum for all young people.

With the national curriculum last reviewed more than a decade ago, the Review’s recommendations bring the curriculum up to date and attend to knowledge and skills that set young people up for future success. That includes bringing in new content focused on financial, digital and media literacy, oracy, climate change and sustainability. These provide critical knowledge and skills that young people need to navigate and thrive in the modern world.

The Review also highlights the importance of time in the school curriculum beyond the national curriculum so that schools can deliver enrichment such as performances, sports, work experience and skills that bring the curriculum to life and develop young people’s confidence.

Amongst the specific recommendations are that the Government:

Refreshes each national curriculum subject area , applying principles to ensure each is ambitious, up to date, well sequenced, clear and balances depth and breadth.

, applying principles to ensure each is ambitious, up to date, well sequenced, clear and balances depth and breadth. Improves attention to key areas of applied knowledge and skill , including digital and financial literacy , a greater focus on media literacy skills that help young people guard against misinformation, and greater attention to climate science . The Review also recommends a stronger focus on young people’s speaking skills so that they can communicate with confidence.

, including , a greater focus on skills that help young people guard against misinformation, and greater attention to . The Review also recommends a stronger focus on young people’s so that they can communicate with confidence. As part of this, Citizenship should be made mandatory in primary schools , to ensure important content including financial literacy, digital literacy, and tackling misinformation, is taught to every child.

, to ensure important content including financial literacy, digital literacy, and tackling misinformation, is taught to every child. Takes steps to support children’s writing , includingre-focusing the primary schooling test of grammar, punctuation and spellingon successful practical application rather than children having to memorise grammar constructs such as fronted adverbials.

, includingre-focusing the primary schooling test of grammar, punctuation and spellingon successful practical application rather than children having to memorise grammar constructs such as fronted adverbials. Introduces new diagnostic tests of key elements of Maths and English to be taken during Year 8 to support teachers to identify and address students’ needs well ahead of them starting GCSEs.

to support teachers to identify and address students’ needs well ahead of them starting GCSEs. Introduces an entitlement for all young people to be able to study Triple Science – currently only 13% of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds take Triple Science, compared to 28% of those not disadvantaged. Yet Triple Science is shown to be an important gateway to further study of STEM.

– currently only 13% of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds take Triple Science, compared to 28% of those not disadvantaged. Yet Triple Science is shown to be an important gateway to further study of STEM. Reduce the overall volume of exams that students take at 16 by at least 10%. The DfE should work with Ofqual to determine, subject by subject, where reductions in the number or length of exam papers can be introduced whilst retaining the same level of confidence in grading.

The DfE should work with Ofqual to determine, subject by subject, where reductions in the number or length of exam papers can be introduced whilst retaining the same level of confidence in grading. Removes the EBacc performance measure to address constraints on pupil choice, especially the arts and vocational subjects, whilst retaining Progress 8 to ensure that all young people access a broad and balanced curriculum.

to address constraints on pupil choice, especially the arts and vocational subjects, whilst to ensure that all young people access a broad and balanced curriculum. Introduces V Levels to sit alongside A Level and T Levels. V Levels should have employer, further/higher education credibility and be designed for longevity. V Levels should be regulated by Ofqual, and content should be linked to occupational standards at a broad, sector level.

to sit alongside A Level and T Levels. V Levels should have employer, further/higher education credibility and be designed for longevity. V Levels should be regulated by Ofqual, and content should be linked to occupational standards at a broad, sector level. Improves the success rates for English and Maths at post-16 for those not securing a Grade 4 or above. At present, a majority make no grade progress. The Review recommends introducing new level 1 stepped qualifications for Maths and English Language at 16-19 for the lowest attainers, so that students can make progress towards achieving level 2 in these GCSEs during 16-19 study. A one-year qualification, they should put students in a strong position to be successful in resitting the GCSE the following year.

at post-16 for those not securing a Grade 4 or above. At present, a majority make no grade progress. The Review recommends introducing at 16-19 for the lowest attainers, so that students can make progress towards achieving level 2 in these GCSEs during 16-19 study. A one-year qualification, they should put students in a strong position to be successful in resitting the GCSE the following year. Builds greater accessibility into the design of qualifications, including the new V Levels. Consideration should also be given to the accessibility of the Phonics Screening Check and Multiplication Tables Check in primary school so that children with SEND are able to participate in these important check points.

Professor Becky Francis CBE, Chair of the Curriculum and Assessment Review, said:

“The national curriculum is enormously important – for young people, and for the nation. The Curriculum and Assessment Review has been an opportunity to bring our curriculum up to date, and to build on what is presently working well while fixing what isn’t. It is underpinned by a huge volume of research and data analysis, and public input, including from school leaders, teachers, young people and their families, for which I am very grateful.

“Ou recommendations have sought to ensure that high standards extend to all young people irrespective of background, and that barriers to opportunity are removed. My hope is that the recommendations contained in this report will take us a step closer towards ensuring that every young person has access to an excellent education by building a world-class curriculum and assessment system for all.”

Sir Jon Coles, CEO of United Learning, said:

“Today’s Curriculum and Assessment Review provides the model for all future reviews of the national curriculum. It is a serious, evidence-based evaluation which is clear about what is working well and clear about what can be improved. Its judgements are based firmly on what will improve the education of children and young people in practice.

“The Review rightly emphasises the critical importance of high standards for all in a knowledge-based curriculum and rightly emphasises the importance of a broad and balanced curriculum for all. It does not make the mistake of thinking that the national curriculum is a silver bullet which can solve every issue, but also sets out how improvements to the curriculum will contribute to improvements in the school system and to young people’s preparedness for an unpredictable future.

“I am pleased that the Review emphasises that the national curriculum should be a core entitlement for young people, not the whole of the school curriculum. That idea – that there are some things all children should know and understand, but that there should also be space for schools to tailor their curriculum to the needs of their community – was always a central goal of the national curriculum, but one that has never previously been achieved.

“Implemented well, this Review will be an important contribution to improving education in England.”

Becks Boomer-Clark, CEO of Lift Schools, said:

“The Curriculum and Assessment Review has managed to get the balance right: clear ambition, professional trust, and sensible intent. Its recognition of a core entitlement for every child, with its roots firmly grounded in knowledge and high standards, combined with the freedom for teachers and schools to adapt and extend learning is both thoughtful and practical. The emphasis on equity and inclusion is especially welcome. This is an important step towards addressing the engagement challenges that many schools are facing.”

Jason Elsom, Chief Executive of Parentkind, the UK’s largest parent charity, said:

“Parents want high standards that open doors, not high stakes that close them. This review keeps rigour at the centre and modernises the curriculum. It builds the skills children need as AI and robotics reshape how we learn, work and live.

“Change is accelerating, and I welcome its plan to tackle the harms of social media and AI. Done well, it will help pupils judge information, create responsibly, and escape the technological prisons that trap too many children. It is knowledge rich, modern, and fair, and it gives every child the power to flourish amid unprecedented change.”

Martin Lewis, MoneySavingExpert.com founder, who funded the first curriculum-mapped financial education textbook (via Young Money charity) and sent 400,000 copies to UK schools, said:

“I’ve been campaigning to get financial education in all schools since 2012. We live in one of the world’s most competitive consumer economies – firms spend billions on advertising, marketing and teaching staff to sell, yet we get no buyers’ training. Instead, our children are sent out into a world of scams, dodgy deals and debt, without the tools to cope.

“While financial education is already on the secondary school curriculum, in many it isn’t compulsory, and only one in three pupils remember getting it – even though it’s the single biggest subject pupils request to be taught, and the one most parents ask for. This review importantly recommends financial education must be significantly strengthened within Citizenship (and financial numeracy taught in maths) in secondary schools, and for the first time included in primary schools’ curriculum too. Citizenship is a compulsory part of England’s national curriculum, and the key to all this is soon all state schools will have to follow that curriculum.

“Of course, even if the Government fully enacts this review, as is expected, the detail will matter. Intention’s nowt without proper implementation – teacher training, resources for schools and enthusiasm. Yet right now, after all these years, I’ll settle for cheering a big intention to improve things.”