Cutting crew in top condition ahead of skills competition

Four hairdressing students are going hairbrush to hairbrush with some of the most talented snippers in the country when they take part in the second round of a competition called WorldSkills.

WorldSkills is billed as a ‘skills Olympics’ and challenges college students from across the country via a series of ongoing contests. If successful, top performing learners get the chance to compete for their country at an international talent showcase next year.

The students – Lucy Wilding, Isabel Cole, Lauren Jessop and Hollie Head – all attend West Suffolk College and study on hairdressing programmes.

To get to this stage of WorldSkills, they all had to send off a photographic entry to judges who then narrowed down the entries from 400 to 170 regional finalists.

The troupe will now travel to Nescott College in Surrey to try and be chosen as one of eight winners who will then take part in the grand finals hosted by Manchester College later this year.

Lucy, 21 from Stowmarket said; “I’m going to do my best. It would be amazing to progress.”

Isabel, 21, from Thetford said: “You only get this chance once and it’s nice to have my work recognised. It would be a dream to represent my country.”

Lauren, 19, from Haverhill said; “I was over the moon to get to this stage. Support from the College has been amazing.”

Hollie, 18, from Mellis said: “I’m hoping this will help me get my name out there. To progress to the next stage would help me believe in my work a bit more.”

Joanne Doward is a hairdressing lecturer at West Suffolk College. Jo said: “We had two people in the finals last year and they have been an inspiration to this year’s group. It’s a brilliant opportunity for our students and we will be going to Surrey full of hope and confidence.”

