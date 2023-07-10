Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Debating the first principles of English vocational education, volume 5

The Edge Foundation July 10, 2023
Today Edge publish its latest research report: Debating the first principles of English vocational education 5. 

This is the fifth series of online debates and continues our exploration of the landscape of views across the VET research and policy landscapes.

In this edition, contributors ‘provocations’ were sought in response to three primary questions:

  • What is an Apprentice?
  • How Broad or Narrow should VET be?
  • How can we balance local, regional and national VET needs?

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
The Edge Foundation

