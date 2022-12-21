Digital artist develops skills with marketing apprenticeship

A DIGITAL artist who opened her own online business during lockdown has decided to develop her digital marketing skills further with an apprenticeship at a highly respected skills charity.

Serena Sole, 19, who chose to study Fine Art at A-Level, developed her passion of art into an online business during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. This led to her deciding she wanted to work in the world of marketing, and after completing her studies at Ullswater College in Penrith, she discovered Inspira and the apprenticeships it was offering.

Serena said: “I never knew the number of options available to me if I didn’t want to go to university after college.

“When I researched apprenticeships it was like something clicked for me. I knew it was what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to go to university and sit in a classroom for another three years, I was keen to start working and learning on the job.”

Serena, from Calthwaite, spoke to friends and family about her options once college finished and she learned more about marketing as a career.

She said: “I realised that marketing is what I wanted to get into as it’s so varied, and will allow me to develop different skills.

“I found that Inspira was recruiting for a marketing apprenticeship so I applied straight away and started the job in October. I just knew it was the perfect choice for me.

“During my time with Inspira I have done web editing, copy writing, design work, and animation.”

Serena works at Inspira’s head office in Penrith and will begin a marketing course in the new year.

“It’s the perfect solution for me,” she said. “I just wish I’d known about Inspira sooner. I feel like I am one of their target audiences, so I have a bit of insight when it comes to what we are trying to achieve.”

Michelle Wiggins, Inspira’s Marketing Communication Lead, said: “Serena is a delightful addition to the team. She’s very enthusiastic and talented. We are so glad that she has chosen to take up an apprenticeship where we can teach her the practical skills in the office and she can learn about the theory at college.”

Inspira, which works with employers and a range of organisations across the north of England to solve local skills shortages, invest in young people and reduce unemployment in targeted areas, is well-known for helping people develop skills to secure better employment.

Louisa Graham, Inspira HR Manager, said:

“We have opportunities for all stages of careers. From apprenticeships in business admin, IT, and marketing through to graduate trainees, to those over 50 who are looking for a new challenge.”

Louisa also says there are specific circumstances due to the pandemic where people, especially those who have left school in the last couple of years, might not be aware of the career opportunities available.

“We hear about a lot of young people who have stopped looking for other jobs because they have gone into full-time, low-skilled work. We can help show there are other options out there available to them.”

