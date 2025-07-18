“Doing a supported internship has changed my life”: Young people gain skills to succeed through Amazon supported internships

Young people from across the UK have gained skills for future career success by taking part in one of the UK’s leading supported internship programmes with Amazon.

Supported internships are structured work-based study programmes for young people aged 16 to 24 with Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) who have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) or equivalent.

The internships equip young people with the skills, experience and confidence they need to secure paid, meaningful employment. For young people with a learning disability and/or who are autistic, barriers to employment are particularly acute, with less than 5% of adults known to local authorities currently in paid employment across England, despite 86% wanting to work.

Supported internships at Amazon combine classroom education and practical work experience in a number of roles; all within an Amazon fulfilment centre, where items are stored, packed and shipped. Many young people who have completed a supported internship at Amazon have gone on to secure permanent roles at the company.

Dean Knowles, Qayyum Wazir and Meadow Beale are among more than 80 people with SEND who will graduate from a supported internship across 17 Amazon sites this year. They shared what they’ve learned whilst working at Amazon to inspire others to take part in the programme.

Dean and Qayyum work at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Bolton and recently secured permanent positions on the team following a ten-month supported internship programme at the site.

Before joining Amazon, Qayyum was at college, but his goal was to get a job. When he heard about the opportunity to do a supported internship at Amazon, that could lead to permanent employment, Qayyum jumped at the chance.

“I was used to Amazon delivery drivers dropping parcels off at our house, and when I saw them doing the job, I thought ‘I could do that’,” Qayyum said. “I didn’t mind what job I did at Amazon, but delivery driving first attracted me to the company. Now I’ve worked across departments like picking, packing and gift wrapping. Stow was one of my favourite jobs, and that’s where I work now.”

Similarly to Qayyum, Dean wanted to move on from college and was encouraged by the staff there to apply for a supported internship at Amazon. Unlike Qayyum, Dean wasn’t confident that he could do the job and was nervous about taking the opportunity.

“I didn’t always believe in myself,” he shared. “I wondered if I’d be able to cope with the huge change of moving from college into work. It really was a massive change for me. But I believe in myself now and I’ve gone from strength to strength whilst working at Amazon. I can even say that the job is easy to me now. Other people showed me how to do the tasks and that’s how I learned.”

Qayyum and Dean both say they’re more confident because of their Amazon supported internship.

Qayyum said:

“I used to be really quiet and didn’t speak much – I preferred to let other people speak for me. Now I can socialise with people, and I even volunteered to speak at our site’s supported internship graduation ceremony. That was in front of 50 people.”

“Because other people believed in me, I was able to believe in myself,” Dean added. “I’ve learned how to communicate with others and be more independent. Change doesn’t feel as scary anymore because I know I got through the transition from college to work.”

What advice would Qayyum and Dean give to others thinking about taking part in a supported internship at Amazon?

“Don’t say ‘I can’t do this’ or ‘this isn’t for me’,” said Qayyum. “Tell yourself ‘I can do this, and I need it to help me grow’. Think about what you’ll be able to do if you get a job at the end. I can buy my own stuff, and now I’m saving up for a car.”

“Believe what other people say about you,” added Dean. “If other people think you can do it, then go for it.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I hadn’t found the supported internship programme. It’s massively helped me.”

Before joining Amazon, Meadow was at Darlington College studying childcare. She enjoyed the course, but when thinking about her future, Meadow saw herself in a job that involved more communication with adults.

She heard from her college that supported internship opportunities were opening at Amazon and decided that doing one at the company would be a good place to start to develop new skills.

“I love getting to know the different sides of people,” Meadow shared. “I also love learning, and knew that doing a supported internship at Amazon would with give me lots of support whilst I figured out what it means to be a professional.

“It was amazing programme, and I’m excited to see what opportunities come my way now that I’m a permanent member of the team. I’m already a better communicator, and my hand-eye coordination has improved from packing boxes!”

Meadow’s main barrier to employment before joining Amazon’s supported internship programme was her anxiety. This made it difficult for her to talk to new people and sometimes she needs to take time out to refocus and regulate her emotions.

This was factored into the tailored support made available to Meadow during her time at Amazon. Managers and colleagues were made aware of Meadow’s anxiety and were equipped to respond to her needs as they arose at work.

Thanks to the confidence she built on the supported internship, Meadow is now an ambassador for supported internships for Darlington College. She gives presentations and speaks to people about her experience of the programme.

“If I hadn’t done a supported internship, I would still be a shy young woman who stayed in her comfort zone,” Meadow said. “Amazon was the best place for me to learn and grow, as I received so much support from so many people. It was the same level of support I saw given to everyone on site!

“I’m so proud that my experience means I’m now an ambassador for supported internships. I’ve even been on podcasts! Doing a supported internship has changed my life for the better.”

What advice would Meadow give herself if she was to repeat the first day of her supported internship?

“Don’t hide behind people. Don’t let your anxiety get in the way. Talk to people about what your worries are – it’ll get easier eventually.”

Dean, Qayyum and Meadow completed their supported internships at Amazon in June. Their success was celebrated at graduation ceremonies which were attended by their families and Amazon colleagues.

Speaking on the impact of the supported internship on Meadow, her mum, Samantha Swales, added: “I’m so proud of Meadow’s achievements and how much she has changed since doing a supported internship. She’s now able to speak to people she hasn’t met before and even attends events to talk about her experience. This is a massive thing for her.

“Meadow had no confidence before joining Amazon and it just shows how much her confidence has grown. She has her independence now, and she has matured due to being on the course. It has really helped pave her way and her future.

“It was quite a worry about what to do after leaving college, but this supported internship has set her up, and she’s thriving. I cried when I found out she’d been given a permanent job!”

The supported internship programme at Amazon was launched in 2021 in a bid to see more young people with SEND enter the workforce. It was expanded in 2023 through an ongoing partnership with national charity DFN Project Search. Since the launch of the programme, more than 160 young people have started a supported internship with Amazon, making the company one of the UK’s largest providers of supported internships.

Kirsty Matthews, CEO of DFN Project Search, said:

“We are incredibly proud of Dean, Qayyum and Meadow and all those completing their supported internships this year. Each and every one of our interns graduating has shown that with the right support and opportunities, young people with a learning disability, who are autistic, or both, can thrive in the workplace.

“Our partnership with Amazon continues to open doors that might otherwise have been closed, proving that inclusive employment isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s good for business. Every success story like Dean, Qayyum and Meadow’s shows what is possible when we invest in the potential of our young people.”

Amazon has invested £550m in increased pay for operations employees across the UK since 2022, representing a 35% increase in the hourly rate in just two years. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidized meals and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of Amazon’s company pension plan.

Amazon employees can also take part in Amazon’s Career Choice programme, which covers up to 100% of tuition and fees for courses in high-demand fields, regardless of whether the participant proceeds to pursue a career at Amazon.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2025’ by the Top Employer Institute, for the second year in a row, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a third consecutive year.

In 2025, Amazon ranked in second place on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list — an annual list that identifies the most sought-after large companies to work for and grow your career in the UK. Using data from LinkedIn’s 900 million members, LinkedIn’s Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers.