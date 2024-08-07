Dumfries and Galloway College Skills Team enables businesses to thrive

Dumfries and Galloway College (@DandGCollege) recognises that the regional economy needs to grow and thrive and that businesses have to develop the right skills to enable this.

To provide this support, the college has a dedicated Skills Team which is focused on supporting businesses and employers in the South of Scotland with programmes to develop workplace skills.

The Skills Team is committed to providing high-quality training — in our recent business satisfaction survey, 96% of businesses were satisfied with the training provided which enables them to develop their workforce; and 95% of employees identified that the course they studied provided them with skills for the workplace.

The college is experienced in providing a range of workplace skills from construction to health care and is currently supporting more than 600 Modern Apprentices and Work-Based Learners

In response to the increasing demand by businesses for qualifications in sustainability, the Skills Team is proud to launch the new Net Zero Skills Centre.

This cutting-edge facility offers training specifically designed to help trade professionals gain the qualifications necessary to make domestic homes and commercial settings across the region more sustainable. The Net Zero Skills Centre will play a pivotal role in driving the region towards a greener future.

DGC Skills Team has recently been awarded the prestigious Chartered Management Institute (CMI) accredited centre status. This prestigious accreditation cements its dedication to excellence in management and leadership training. The CMI-accredited programmes are proving popular with local businesses looking to upskill their employees.

Understanding that every business has its own set of needs, DGC Skills Team can tailor training solutions to meet the needs of businesses. The Skills Team have collaborated with a number of companies to develop customised training programmes that cater for them to meet their specific goals — whether it is upskilling employees, adopting new technologies or enhancing leadership capabilities. These solutions are designed to enable businesses to develop measurable results and drive development.

Joanna Campbell, Principal, Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“Dumfries and Galloway College is committed to equipping businesses and professionals with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

“Our new Net Zero Skills Centre and CMI-accredited status are testament to our dedication to providing top-tier education and training.

“We look forward to working closely with employers to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for our region.”