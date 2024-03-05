Durham University Business School launches new Executive MSc. in Supply Chain Management Course

Durham University Business School (@DUBusSchool) has launched a new Executive MSc. in Supply Chain Management, designed to equip participants with the skills to face unprecedented challenges in the supply chain sector, such as increased disruptions and growing pressures to become economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.

The new programme – which starts in September 2024 – will be delivered in a blended format both on campus and online, over two years.

The new Executive MSc. will enable participants to advance their existing careers in Supply Chain or take up new roles in operations, digital transformation and consultancy.

Prof. Atanu Chaudhuri, Programme Director of the Executive MSc. in Supply Chain Management said:

“In today’s world, any product is produced with the involvement of a large number of organisations, but these global supply networks are increasingly under stress due to multiple risks and disasters – both natural and man-made”

“At the same time, the realisation of the need to create environmental, social and economically sustainable supply chains coupled with advancements in digital technologies means that supply networks are on the cusp of significant changes. Future supply chain leaders will need to use appropriate technologies and analytics to make real-time decisions and design and manage end-to-end supply networks which are sustainable and resilient.”

Participants will benefit from specialised modules developed to consider the needs of modern businesses operating in a volatile and uncertain environment. Teaching will focus not only on functional supply chain skills but also on communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills, combined with analytics and data science as well as an overall strategic understanding of business.

Sue Boyd, Head of Executive Education at Durham University Business School said:

“From the semi-conductor shortage to the recent disruption in the Red Sea, supply chain leaders are increasingly operating in a volatile environment. When parts don’t reach their destination in time, this impacts the entire business.”

“We have created Durham’s new Executive MSc. in Supply Chain Management to meet the growing demand from businesses to equip their supply chain teams with the strategies and skills needed to navigate these increasingly complex challenges. This innovative programme is a key addition to our growing Exec Ed portfolio.”

Participants will also complete a strategic supply chain project based on practical problems with real companies, as well as benefiting from the business school’s partnership with the University of Mannheim, which will deliver three of the modules.