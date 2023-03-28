EdTech investment alone is not enough: teachers need more training

1 in 3 schools have already invested in new technology this academic year, compared to just 1 in 5 for the whole of the previous school year

Education technology, known as EdTech, is a top priority for schools as they continue to rebuild after the pandemic, according to data released today by Bett, the world’s largest EdTech event. The research, which polled more than 8,000 teachers in England, including private schools, revealed a third (32%) of schools have already invested in new technology this academic year, compared to just one in five (19%) in the previous school year and only 11% of schools have not invested in new EdTech since September 2019.

No data suggested that schools of different sizes, phases or Ofsted ratings have invested more or less in EdTech than on average. However, private primary schools were the most likely to have new EdTech installed this academic year (52%) while state primary schools were the least likely (30%) – suggesting that funding remains a significant limiting factor.

Despite the universal increase in EdTech investment, the research also revealed that some schools are better at deploying technology than others. 87% of teachers use EdTech in their classrooms every day, however some teachers tend to use it more than others. Private schools are the most likely to use EdTech on a daily basis (93% vs 87% average) and the same is true for “outstanding” Ofsted-rated schools (89% vs 85% for “good” Ofsted-rated schools), suggesting that some schools are in need of better support and education to make the best of the tools they have.

Louisa Hunter, Portfolio Director for Bett at Hyve Group comments:

‘While it is fantastic to see schools investing more in EdTech, the data has highlighted how teachers need more support in how to use technology effectively in the classroom. If schools and governing bodies take the time to learn how to make an impact with tech and really upskill teachers on the EdTech they have introduced, we will see a greater return on investment in terms of tech implementation in classrooms and, in turn, greater student achievement.’

This is particularly topical as this year Bett will be debuting its new offering, Connect @ Bett, which will allow educators to meet, knowledge-share and connect with solutions providers to help integrate the right technology in schools.

Bett will take place at London’s ExCeL on March 29th-31st, 2023

For more information see: https://uk.bettshow.com/welcome

A list of confirmed speakers can be found here: https://uk.bettshow.com/speakers

The full agenda can be found here: https://uk.bettshow.com/agenda-2023

