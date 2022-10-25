Edtech platform BibliU enhances sustainability objectives with ESG accreditation

BibliU, a leading learning enablement platform and digital content provider for universities, has been accredited by leading business sustainability ratings provider, EcoVadis, following confirmation of its carbon negative status earlier this year.

The business has been awarded a bronze badge in recognition of its ESG efforts, putting the firm in the top half of suppliers as it continues its efforts to be as responsible and sustainable as possible.

EcoVadis is the most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, used by over 75,000 companies worldwide. Backed by powerful technology and a global team of experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use scorecards provide actionable insights into environmental, social and ethical risks.

Earlier this year, BibliU became a net carbon negative business, offsetting 110% of the yearly emissions in generates and is committed to further progressing its sustainability credentials having conducted regular carbon footprint audits to inform its carbon management plan for 2023 and beyond.

Sustainability is a key focus for the company and its operational choices continue to mirror this. The BibliU platform and functionality are entirely hosted by Amazon Web Services, making it 88% more sustainable than other hosting solutions and its offices run on 100% renewable energy.

The firm commits to a paperless operation, saving 438 kg of wood, 10,760 litres of water, 1,028 kg of carbon, and 71kg of waste in the past year alone. The business also recently planted 1,200 trees in Kenya, assisted by MoreTrees, and with this development plot aims to offset 360 tonnes of future carbon sequestration when the trees reach maturity.

Dave Sherwood, CEO & Founder of BibliU, comments:

“Our mission to provide high-quality, accessible, and affordable education for all students loses value if we are negatively impacting the world they inhabit. Offsetting our emissions to become carbon negative is one such way we hope to continue to positively impact higher education pupils’ past, present, and future, as well as the world we all live in.”

“As a business, we value ESG issues deeply, with our policies already reflecting these values, but we will do even more in the next year to improve our business. We have aligned our company to prioritise sustainability and we’ll continue to innovate processes to ensure we are as environmentally friendly as possible for years to come.”

BibliU’s digital learning platforms empower higher education institutions by streamlining their textbook and courseware workflows to achieve improved student outcomes, affordability and social mobility. The firm works with more than 10,000 publishers and 300 universities, delivering a digital-first approach to content – ensuring students have access to the learning materials they need from day one and reducing their costs by 30-50%.

For more information about BibliU, go to: https://www.bibliu.com.

Published in