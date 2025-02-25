Elite of Welsh baking will rise to the occasion at inaugural college conference

THE elite of Welsh baking will rise to the occasion at an inaugural college conference.

Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham will host the Wales Bakery Conference 2025 on Wednesday (February 26) from 10am-3pm.

The Hafod building is to welcome the very best of the industry for the one-day expo, which will feature trade stands, networking opportunities and guest speakers.

Among them will be Simon Penson from ADM Milling, discussing Regenerative Farming and its Benefits; Matt Loughrey from The Burnt Chef Project on Mental Health Support in the Food Industry, and awarding body FDQ CEO Terry Fennel on Bakery Apprenticeships in Wales – Features, Benefits, and Incentives.

Cambria’s Work-based Learning Manager Kate Muddiman said: “We have bakery experts coming from all over the country, so the conference offers an unmissable opportunity for the baking sector in Wales to connect, collaborate, and grow.

“Whether you’re a regional supplier, major manufacturer, small bakery, or industry expert, this event is suitable for businesses of all sizes.”

She added: “It is the first time we have held the conference and a big honour for us, spaces are limited so book your free place asap!”

The news comes after Naomi Spaven, lead baker and patisserie chef at Cambria’s Iâl Bakery at Yale, was named Rising Star at last year’s BIA (Baking Industry Awards).

She and baker and pastry chef Ella Muddiman – a colleague nominated in the same category – have attracted new customers to the Hafod venue with a selection of delicious cakes, breads, biscuits and more over the last 12 months.

Ella – the college’s Food Manufacturing Work-based Learner of the Year for 2024 – has gone from strength to strength after starting out as a hobby baker and is determined to help others as a “beacon for positive mental health”.

She has turned her passion into a career with Cambria and last year completed a Level 2 Diploma in Proficiency in Baking Industry Skills. She is currently studying Level 3.

Maria Stevens, Head of Commercial Operations at Coleg Cambria Yale, added: “After opening our Iâl Restaurant with Ella just three years ago we never thought we would have had the success we have had so far, but none of this would have been possible without our dedicated, hard-working team who have developed the brand and gone from strength to strength.”

Naomi gained experience over the last 12 months with a week at the School of Artisan Food and another at the Richemont Centre of Excellence in Lucerne, Switzerland.