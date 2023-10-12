Employer boards launched to help create green and digital jobs across Local London 

Employers, Local Authorities and Education Providers have come together to develop three advisory boards, with the aim of helping to create more jobs in the green and digital sectors.

Part of the Local London Green Skills and Jobs Partnership, each advisory board will have around 20 members, focusing on the following areas: Green, Digital and Social Engagement.

Members of each board include employers and industry experts, representatives from Local Authorities across the Local London region and further education providers.

Led by London South East Colleges, the partnership was established in February 2022. This was in response to findings from the Pan-London Green Jobs and Skills Research, which revealed the skills gap being faced in the Capital.

The Mayoral Skills Academy Hub is one of the programmes being supported by the partnership. The expert contribution of the new advisory boards will help create new jobs within the priority sectors of green and digital – particularly for people who are disadvantaged.

The boards will meet on a quarterly basis. The Green Board will be headed up by Mark Jenkinson, CEO of green consultants, Crystal Associates, the Digital Board by specialist green and digital consultant Jo Tasker, and the Social Engagement Advisory Board by London South East Colleges’ Loraine Williams, Project Manager of the Partnership.

The three boards were launched today at a special event held at the London City Institute of Technology in Newham. Guests included representatives from across the Local London region, all supporting the collaboration and the need to work together to address the skills issues.

Introducing the event, Mark Jenkinson from Crystal Associates said:

“As industry specialists, we absolutely know the challenges we are facing in terms of skills gaps – particularly in the green and digital industries. But we are also aware of the many, exciting job opportunities that are opening up across the region.

“By working together with employers, educators and other stakeholders, we can ensure that people have access to the jobs that are being created – particularly people from disadvantaged groups.

“We are really grateful to everyone who has committed time and expertise to our boards. We look forward to working with them all; collaboration is absolutely key to having a greater impact.”

Liz Lake, Development Director at London South East Colleges, who leads the project, added:

“If we are to effectively tackle the skills gap and help get people from all backgrounds into great jobs, it’s vital that we work collaboratively. The Advisory Boards we are launching today bring together employers, educators and Local Authorities – all experts in their fields and able to share their unique insight with the aim of creating exciting opportunities.

“We are hugely grateful to all our partners for joining us in this endeavour, which is set to benefit communities right across the Local London region.”

One of the employers attending the event was GetZero. CTO and Co-Founder, Matthew Robinson, said:

“The launch event was a high energy gathering of people from a diverse group of employers, educators and specialists, all keen to find practical ways to promote and provide green skills, giving people access to the growing number of good green jobs”.

For more information about the Local London Green Jobs and Skills Partnership and the members involved, visit here

