Employers wanted as In-Comm Training celebrate 200-strong ‘talent pool’

One of the UK’s leading engineering and manufacturing apprenticeship providers is urging companies in the Black Country, Birmingham and Shropshire to continue tapping into a 200-strong talent pool to help ease recruitment worries.

In-Comm Training, which operates two state-of-the-art technical academies in Aldridge and Telford, had the biggest collection of young people looking for vocational learning placements in its 43-year history during the summer – thanks mainly to accelerating its outreach work with local schools and community groups.

Boosted by a £25,000 donation from the Orlik family and more than £200,000 of contributions from Howmet, Brandauer and In-Comm Training, the STEM Engagement fund has worked with 15 new schools across Birmingham and the Black Country, engaging with 4000 school pupils and more than 50 teachers with a mix of taster days, in-school STEM projects and access to the national F1 in Schools competition.

This vital activity has generated unprecedented interest in apprenticeships, with the firm already placing 125 individuals with employers and is now seeking to find positions for a further 75 individuals for the October/November intake, all of whom want to be the next generation of engineers, designers, mechatronic specialists, tool makers, manufacturing operatives and welders.

“Employers in the region are having real difficulties with recruitment, so this talent pool of young people we have could be an absolute godsend for them,” explained Paul Hodgetts, Business Development Manager at In-Comm Training.

“It has been proven that apprenticeships offer a great way of moulding members of staff that really get the culture of your business and, in the medium-term, will help go a long way to filling the well-publicised skills gaps.”

He continued: “We’ve never had such a big talent pool, and a large majority of our candidates have attended various engagement events, completed mock interviews and sampled apprenticeship taster days, so they fully understand and want to pursue a career in industry.

“Once they commit to a potential apprenticeship, they are shortlisted, aptitude tested and interviewed by one of our recruitment experts to make sure they are suitable.

“Companies are seeing real stars keen to have a career with them and 125 have already been snapped up. The good news is there are still 75 young people looking for the right employer.

“In return, businesses get access to our world class technical academies, our industry lecturers and a proven competency-led course that means individuals will have an immediate positive impact on the shopfloor or design office.”

In-Comm Training has praised the impact of the recent donation made by the Orlik family in memory of wife and mother Susan – a passionate advocate of giving young people the best start in education and employment.

The new financial backing was the brainchild of Michael Orlik and his sons Anthony and Phillip, who gifted £25,000 to the charitable STEM Engagement Fund and this has led to a major upturn in the interest in vocational learning.

It has given the training provider the opportunity to broaden its reach by working with new schools, including Bristnall Hall Academy, Joseph Leckie Academy, Lyndon School, Wood Green Academy and Blue Coat Church of England Academy.

Paul went on to add: “Some of the young people we worked with have never considered a career in engineering and manufacturing. However, the minute you start showing them what is involved and getting them to take part in STEM activities that changes, and this is reflected in more than 200 pupils putting their name down for an apprenticeship.

“A massive thank you to Michael, Anthony and Phillip. Without their donation, we wouldn’t have been able to go into as many schools as we have with our fun-filled, interactive sessions. The difference this potentially could make to young people is life changing.”

He concluded: “We really want to build on the momentum we have achieved in recent years, exploring ways where we can gain further support from organisations who have a vested interest in this area.

“If we can get the backing, we can sustainably deliver this level of impact for years to come and, importantly, ensure as many young people as possible get a first-hand insight into the magic of engineering and manufacturing.”