Empowering Futures in Health and Social Care – Lesley Anderson’s Story

“My name is Lesley Anderson, and I am a lecturer in Health and Social Care at @BordersCollege. During my time teaching at Borders College, I have found that I am constantly in admiration of those who choose to return to education, often many years after leaving school. Their determination and focus on achieving their career ambitions, which include Adult Nursing, Mental Health Nursing, Child Health Nursing, and Paramedic Science, are inspiring.

“Our Health and Social Care courses start at National 4/5 level and progress to HNC Health Care Practice. We have students who start at National 4/5 and work through the levels to enable them to apply for the HNC, and we have students who already have two highers (one in Biology) who apply directly to the HNC Health Care Practice. This course is designed to align with the first year of the Adult Nursing Degree programme. Students who complete this course and who have met the necessary requirements in terms of grades and practice hours can progress to year two of the Adult Nursing Degree programme at Napier or QMU. Completing this HNC can also enable students to apply for a variety of allied healthcare professions, such as the first year of Paramedic Science.

“The HNC Health Care Practice course at Borders College is delivered by lecturers who are very experienced in their specialist areas, who have had long and rewarding careers in health care and in teaching. We also have state-of-the-art training facilities in our Btech skills training rooms.

“My journey to teaching in Health and Social Care started at School in 1980, when I was 15 years old! I went on work experience to a day centre for adults with dementia. I was hooked from my first afternoon there. The kindness and compassion that the staff demonstrated were inspiring, and I thought, ‘I want to be like that.’ I enjoyed my work experience so much that I went in on the school holidays as a volunteer.

“This school experience was my introduction to an incredible career in health care. I started working at Dingleton Hospital in 1982, and in 1983, I started my training to become a Registered Mental Health Nurse. At the time, Dingleton was regarded as a groundbreaking environment for treating mental health in its therapeutic community. It was a rich learning environment. Back then, being ‘Dual trained’ was the aspiration. So, after working as a staff nurse for two years at Dingleton, I completed my Registered General Nurse training. After qualifying as a Registered General Nurse and then being Dual trained, I was able to work as a staff nurse for 13 years in a variety of areas, including Medical, Orthopaedics, Surgical, Gynaecology and Acute Psychiatric Admission, before specialising in Critical Care Nursing. My Specialist Qualification in Critical Care was completed at the Master’s level and led directly to me then completing my PGCE in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, also at the Master’s level.

“Friends that I trained with in the 80s also went on to specialise in a variety of areas, including Children’s Intensive Care, Diabetic Specialists, Cardiac Care Specialists, Advanced Nurse Practitioners in General Practice and Community Psychiatric Nurses, to name but a few.

“From humble school work experience to Master’s level qualifications has been a hugely enjoyable and rewarding career, and a learning experience that continued throughout my working life. I am a great believer in lifelong learning, and this is why I advocate Further Education as an invaluable resource.”