ETF announces Technical Leadership Conferences

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has announced a series of three Technical Leadership Conferences that will take place in March 2023. Each is designed to provide updates from industry and education sector experts, share effective practice, and provide networking opportunities. They are aimed at strategic leaders, managers, subject lead teachers, employers and key stakeholders.

The events will look at the ways in which technology is shaping industry practice and the future of learning, how to grow the technical talent pipeline, how collaboration and partnership working can drive curriculum design and delivery to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and communities, and the importance of self-agency in technical leadership. They will also include a series of workshop sessions on developing ‘T-shaped’ learners, supporting learner progression in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), T Level Professional Development and Apprenticeship Workforce Development.

Sessions will be led by experts from the ETF, HInkley Point C (EDF), WorldSkills UK, Lightcast, Institute of Technology and national specialist providers, as well as ETF-Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 Technical Teaching Fellows.

The first event – Energising Workforce Development: Powering Up the UK! – takes place at Cannington Court in Somerset on Thursday 2 March. As well as exploring how the skills shortage can be addressed in the wider STEM context, it will look specifically at the UK’s energy mix and the role of nuclear in sustainable development and achieving net zero targets. Cannington Court is home to the Hinkley Point C Visitor Centre and attendees will have the opportunity to visit it during the day. Book your place via the ETF Booking website.

The second – Engineering, Electrification and Skills for the Future – takes place at Greater Birmingham and Solihull Institute of Technology on Thursday 16 March. As well as looking at how we can collaborate to design and deliver a curriculum that is fit for purpose and work together to meet the needs of future learners and apprentices, it will specifically explore why Engineering, Manufacturing and Electrification are a priority for increasing skills. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the new Learning Factory with its state-of-the-art, industry-standard facilities. Book your place via the ETF Booking Site.

The final event – Big Data, Cybersecurity and the Future of Learning – will take place at Exeter College’s Future Skills Centre on Thursday 23 March. As well as addressing digital skills shortages and the growth of the technical STEM talent pipeline, it will explore why ‘big data’ is ubiquitous with work, learning and life, the importance of cybersecurity and the need for increasing skills in this area. The event will also consider the use of AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) to create inclusive technical learning opportunities, and explore how we work collaboratively to meet the needs of future learners and apprentices. Attendees will also enjoy a tour of the Future Skills Centre facilities and an opportunity to get hands-on with some of the equipment and resources. Book your place via the ETF Booking Site.

