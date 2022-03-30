Young Women in Investment – CFA Institute Accelerates Program Expansion with Strategic Sponsorship from Fitch Group

Building on a multi-year relationship, the sponsorship reinforces a shared commitment to gender equity in the global investment research and management industry

CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, is accelerating the expansion of its Young Women in Investment Program around the globe, following a strategic sponsorship by Fitch Group. Fitch Group subsidiaries, Fitch Learning and Fitch Ratings, have played an early role in supporting the program through formal bootcamp training modules and access to industry and sector specialists.

The CFA Institute Young Women in Investment Program is an annual initiative available in a growing number of targeted markets around the globe. Female graduates or final year students from any educational discipline are eligible to apply to participate, with successful applicants gaining exposure to the investment management industry through an online learning bootcamp and immersive work experience provided by internships at financial institutions.

Fitch Learning will continue to provide the program’s signature four-week intensive boot camp. This boot camp covers core finance and business skills and is delivered through a blend of live virtual training and eLearning. It also includes simulations, group challenges, reports and a final group presentation to make a truly engaging experience that prepares participants to take full advantage of internships and other opportunities in the investment industry.

Sarah Maynard, ASIP, Global Head, External Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, CFA Institute said:

“We appreciate Fitch Group’s global footprint and its willingness to deploy talent from across its business to support the expansion and deployment of our Young Women in Investment Program. The program plays a role in the critical transformation our industry is undertaking to attract more women to it. We look forward to growing our successful relationship as we extend the program to more women who are looking to establish the foundations for a fulfilling and purposeful career in asset management.”

Mike Simonton, Managing Director, Social Value Collaborations, Fitch Group said:

“We’re thrilled to sponsor this important program from CFA Institute. Industry stakeholders are increasingly incorporating diversity into the suite of measures used to gauge the sustainability of our industry. This sponsorship reinforces Fitch Group’s commitment to a gender balanced and inclusive industry. We’re proud to invest in the future leaders in investment management and to bring an offering that is both scalable and customizable as the program expands and evolves.”

Sarah Butt, Partnerships Director, Fitch Learning, and a lead instructor for the program said:

“Working closely with teams from the respective local CFA Societies and CFA Institute, we’ve created an innovative, engaging and effective learning and development program which more than achieves its objectives. Our instructors say the highlight of this program is the opportunity to work with candidates who have the ability to apply innate intelligence to demanding learning objectives, while also having the resourcefulness and determination to be successful by working collectively and individually.”

Following the bootcamp, participants engage in an industry internship. Internship providers in the past have included BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and State Street, among others.

