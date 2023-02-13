Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Expert Explains Why Apprenticeships Are Growing in Popularity as New Census Data Revealed

FE News Editor February 13, 2023
0 Comments
hands in
  • New Census data reveals apprenticeships were the highest qualification for 5.3% of people (2.6 million) across England and Wales
  • Expert and founder of online apprenticeship job board explains why apprenticeships have become so popular in the last 10 years
  • National Apprenticeship Week is being celebrated now [6th-12th Feb]

New Census data shared [10th January 2023] by the Office of National Statistics has revealed apprenticeships were the highest qualification for 5.3% of people (2.6 million) across England and Wales.

In England, 5.3% (2.4 million) of people reported an apprenticeship as their highest level of qualification, the data revealed this was slightly lower than in Wales (5.6%, 143,000).

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, co-founder of RateMyApprenticeship, Oliver Sidwell, comments, “Over the last decade, perceptions of apprenticeships have been transformed. The antiquated belief that apprenticeships were either for tradespeople (think plumbing, electrician…) or people going into manufacturing have been blown out of the water by forward-thinking companies revamping their early careers programmes and the feedback from apprentices backs this up too.

“Research from over 6,000 reviews on RateMyApprenticeship shows apprentices rated their experiences an astonishing 8.4/10, and a mammoth 97% of apprentices recommended their scheme to a friend. 

“Employers are upskilling people in regional offices through more structured frameworks and training programmes and school leavers who can’t afford or don’t want to go to university are being paid to earn and learn. It’s been a remarkable turnaround in perceptions since the last Census in 2011, apprenticeships are here and they’re very much the future too!”

For those looking to start an apprenticeship in the UK, or want to learn more about how they work, head over to the RateMyApprenticeship website and blog.

f3fe72615d2b45cab1d7281d7fe14eec.gif
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .