Fedcap expands into education sector with launch of Apex Clean Energy Training Centre

Fedcap, a leader in advancing economic mobility for communities facing barriers, is expanding into the education and learning sector – starting with the launch of a new Apex Clean Energy Training Centre in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The launch builds on Fedcap’s successful work in North America to help people to progress into jobs and careers in the fast-growing clean energy sector– and it is aimed at supporting the UK Government deliver its plans to address a shortage of skills.

In November, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero set up The Office for Clean Energy Jobs, which focuses on ensuring the UK has the skilled workforce in core energy and net zero sectors critical to meeting the government’s Clean Energy Mission.

Last month, it published its assessment of clean energy skills which found that the challenge of finding employees with the right skills to take on roles can be particularly acute in clean energy sectors.

Coupled with poor awareness and perceptions of green jobs expected to translate into a lower take up of skills and training provision – and the fact many individuals with the required clean energy skills have either left the workforce or will retire soon – rapid upskilling is required to limit shortages in the industry.

Starting this week, Fedcap’s first programme is a comprehensive 12-week industry-led course designed to prepare individuals for careers in solar photovoltaics installation and operations, with no prior experience required.

Learners will engage in hands-on technical training, develop employability skills, and earn accredited certifications, equipping them with the knowledge and experience needed to succeed in this rapidly growing industry.

Christine McMahon, President and CEO of Fedcap, said: “The launch of the Apex Clean Energy Training Centre in the United Kingdom represents a pivotal moment for The Fedcap Group as we bring high-quality clean energy programmes to the UK.

“We are equipping individuals with the skills to thrive in in-demand sustainable energy careers while creating economic opportunities for families and communities across the UK.”

Brian Bell, who leads Fedcap in the UK, said: “Today signifies the start of our exciting journey towards building an education and learning practice as we diversify into new areas to improve people’s economic mobility.

“This programme aligns closely with the priorities set out by the Office for Clean Energy Jobs, exemplifying our commitment to providing tangible education and workforce solutions that meet the needs of individuals and employers alike.”