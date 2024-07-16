Finalists announced for 2024 UK Social Mobility Awards
The finalists have been announced for the 2024 UK Social Mobility Awards (SOMOs).
Since its inception in 2017, the awards have recognised and celebrated forward-thinking organisations that are actively creating positive social change for their employees and in their communities, by embedding social mobility initiatives into their core business strategy.
The SOMOs have become an important platform for promoting social mobility in the UK and have attracted entries from leading organisations across the country, spanning multiple sectors.
Tunde Banjoko OBE, Founder of the UK Social Mobility Awards, said:
“Our vision is for every employer and educator in the UK to guide meaningful action to achieve socio-economic diversity, equity and inclusion, so we’re thrilled with the action shown by this year’s finalists.”
Winners for the awards are determined by an independent judging panel, made up of leading figures from business, charity, and the public sector, chaired by the HM Lord Lieutenant of London, Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE.
Based on analysis of entries of the 2023 awards, finalist organisations employed almost 1 million people across sectors including finance, law, professional services, government, food, and hospitality.
The winners will be announced at the SOMO Awards fundraising gala on Thursday 3rd October 2024 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.
Organisation of the Year, championed by bp
Linklaters
Pinsent Masons
Browne Jacobson
KPMG
Nationwide
DLA Piper
Leadership of the Year, championed by PwC
NHS Finance
Sheffield City Council
Pemberton Asset Management
Sky UK
Tower Hamlets Council
BBC
Innovation, championed by Amazon
PA Consulting
Sky UK
A&O Shearman
JLL
Civil Service Cross Government Network
Slaughter & May
Recruitment Programme of the Year, championed by Hedley May
PwC
Natwest
Womble Bond Dickinson
AMS
Grant Thornton
Pre-Recruitment Programme of the Year, championed by Landsec
Lloyds Bank
BP
Norton Rose Fulbright
Nationwide
PwC
Worley
Social Mobility Network of the Year
Nationwide
BBC
A&O Shearman
Blackrock
Linklaters
ITN
Community Programme of the Year
Barclays
Sodexo
Norton Rose Fulbright
Knight Frank
Heathrow Airport
Sky UK
Progression Programme of the Year, championed by Sky
McGinley
Taylor Wessing
Amazon
Nationwide
DWP
Browne Jacobson
Public Sector Organisation of the Year
Cardiff Council
Richmond & Wandsworth Council
UK Health Security Agency
DWP
Sandwell MBC
Sheffield City Council
School/College of the Year, championed by BNP Paribas
Chelsea Academy
Tile Cross Academy
Leicester College
Gower College Swansea
Christ’s Hospital
Oasis Academy South Bank
University of the Year, championed by Nationwide
University of Bradford
Queen Mary University
London South Bank University
University of Worcester
University of Winchester
University of Southampton
Small Business of the Year
Cybur
Flex Legal
Rockleigh Ltd
So-Motive
Blackbullion
Champion of the Year
Paul Leamy – Taylor Wessing
David Savage – Charles Russell Speechly
Patrick McCann – Linklaters
Jennifer Lee – KPMG
Ema Saunders – Savills
Tracey McDermott – Standard Chartered
Mentor of the Year
Roohi Hasan – ITN
Peter Nokes – SecuriGroup
Ruby Barker – DWP
Ben Morton – DLA Piper
Leanne Williams – DWP
Jenny Wilkinson – KPMG
Rising Star
Natalie Stuart – EY
Grace Osborne – Browne Jacobson
Leanne Instrall – Brabners
Paige Izquierdo – Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath
David McIntosh – KPMG
Holly Wray – Lewis Silkin
