Finalists announced for 2024 UK Social Mobility Awards

The finalists have been announced for the 2024 UK Social Mobility Awards (SOMOs).

Since its inception in 2017, the awards have recognised and celebrated forward-thinking organisations that are actively creating positive social change for their employees and in their communities, by embedding social mobility initiatives into their core business strategy.

The SOMOs have become an important platform for promoting social mobility in the UK and have attracted entries from leading organisations across the country, spanning multiple sectors.

Tunde Banjoko OBE, Founder of the UK Social Mobility Awards, said:

“Our vision is for every employer and educator in the UK to guide meaningful action to achieve socio-economic diversity, equity and inclusion, so we’re thrilled with the action shown by this year’s finalists.”

Winners for the awards are determined by an independent judging panel, made up of leading figures from business, charity, and the public sector, chaired by the HM Lord Lieutenant of London, Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE.

Based on analysis of entries of the 2023 awards, finalist organisations employed almost 1 million people across sectors including finance, law, professional services, government, food, and hospitality.

The winners will be announced at the SOMO Awards fundraising gala on Thursday 3rd October 2024 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Organisation of the Year, championed by bp

Linklaters

Pinsent Masons

Browne Jacobson

KPMG

Nationwide

DLA Piper

Leadership of the Year, championed by PwC

NHS Finance

Sheffield City Council

Pemberton Asset Management

Sky UK

Tower Hamlets Council

BBC

Innovation, championed by Amazon

PA Consulting

Sky UK

A&O Shearman

JLL

Civil Service Cross Government Network

Slaughter & May

Recruitment Programme of the Year, championed by Hedley May

PwC

Natwest

Womble Bond Dickinson

AMS

Grant Thornton

Pre-Recruitment Programme of the Year, championed by Landsec

Lloyds Bank

BP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Nationwide

PwC

Worley

Social Mobility Network of the Year

Nationwide

BBC

A&O Shearman

Blackrock

Linklaters

ITN

Community Programme of the Year

Barclays

Sodexo

Norton Rose Fulbright

Knight Frank

Heathrow Airport

Sky UK

Progression Programme of the Year, championed by Sky

McGinley

Taylor Wessing

Amazon

Nationwide

DWP

Browne Jacobson

Public Sector Organisation of the Year

Cardiff Council

Richmond & Wandsworth Council

UK Health Security Agency

DWP

Sandwell MBC

Sheffield City Council

School/College of the Year, championed by BNP Paribas

Chelsea Academy

Tile Cross Academy

Leicester College

Gower College Swansea

Christ’s Hospital

Oasis Academy South Bank

University of the Year, championed by Nationwide

University of Bradford

Queen Mary University

London South Bank University

University of Worcester

University of Winchester

University of Southampton

Small Business of the Year

Cybur

Flex Legal

Rockleigh Ltd

So-Motive

Blackbullion

Champion of the Year

Paul Leamy – Taylor Wessing

David Savage – Charles Russell Speechly

Patrick McCann – Linklaters

Jennifer Lee – KPMG

Ema Saunders – Savills

Tracey McDermott – Standard Chartered

Mentor of the Year

Roohi Hasan – ITN

Peter Nokes – SecuriGroup

Ruby Barker – DWP

Ben Morton – DLA Piper

Leanne Williams – DWP

Jenny Wilkinson – KPMG

Rising Star

Natalie Stuart – EY

Grace Osborne – Browne Jacobson

Leanne Instrall – Brabners

Paige Izquierdo – Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

David McIntosh – KPMG

Holly Wray – Lewis Silkin