Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Finalists announced for 2024 UK Social Mobility Awards

Making the Leap July 16, 2024
0 Comments

The finalists have been announced for the 2024 UK Social Mobility Awards (SOMOs).

Since its inception in 2017, the awards have recognised and celebrated forward-thinking organisations that are actively creating positive social change for their employees and in their communities, by embedding social mobility initiatives into their core business strategy. 

The SOMOs have become an important platform for promoting social mobility in the UK and have attracted entries from leading organisations across the country, spanning multiple sectors. 

Tunde Banjoko OBE, Founder of the UK Social Mobility Awards, said: 

“Our vision is for every employer and educator in the UK to guide meaningful action to achieve socio-economic diversity, equity and inclusion, so we’re thrilled with the action shown by this year’s finalists.” 

Winners for the awards are determined by an independent judging panel, made up of leading figures from business, charity, and the public sector, chaired by the HM Lord Lieutenant of London, Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE. 

Based on analysis of entries of the 2023 awards, finalist organisations employed almost 1 million people across sectors including finance, law, professional services, government, food, and hospitality.

The winners will be announced at the SOMO Awards fundraising gala on Thursday 3rd October 2024 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Organisation of the Year, championed by bp

Linklaters 
Pinsent Masons 
Browne Jacobson 
KPMG 
Nationwide 
DLA Piper 

Leadership of the Year, championed by PwC

NHS Finance 
Sheffield City Council 
Pemberton Asset Management 
Sky UK 
Tower Hamlets Council 
BBC 

Innovation, championed by Amazon

PA Consulting 
Sky UK
A&O Shearman 
JLL 
Civil Service Cross Government Network 
Slaughter & May 

Recruitment Programme of the Year, championed by Hedley May

PwC 
Natwest 
Womble Bond Dickinson 
AMS 
Grant Thornton 

Pre-Recruitment Programme of the Year, championed by Landsec

Lloyds Bank 
BP 
Norton Rose Fulbright 
Nationwide 
PwC 
Worley 

Social Mobility Network of the Year

Nationwide 
BBC 
A&O Shearman 
Blackrock 
Linklaters 
ITN 

Community Programme of the Year

Barclays 
Sodexo 
Norton Rose Fulbright 
Knight Frank 
Heathrow Airport 
Sky UK

Progression Programme of the Year, championed by Sky

McGinley 
Taylor Wessing 
Amazon 
Nationwide 
DWP 
Browne Jacobson 

Public Sector Organisation of the Year 

Cardiff Council 
Richmond & Wandsworth Council 
UK Health Security Agency 
DWP 
Sandwell MBC 
Sheffield City Council 

School/College of the Year, championed by BNP Paribas

Chelsea Academy  
Tile Cross Academy 
Leicester College 
Gower College Swansea 
Christ’s Hospital 
Oasis Academy South Bank  

University of the Year, championed by Nationwide

University of Bradford 
Queen Mary University 
London South Bank University 
University of Worcester 
University of Winchester 
University of Southampton 

Small Business of the Year 

Cybur 
Flex Legal 
Rockleigh Ltd 
So-Motive 
Blackbullion 

Champion of the Year

Paul Leamy – Taylor Wessing  
David Savage – Charles Russell Speechly  
Patrick McCann – Linklaters 
Jennifer Lee – KPMG 
Ema Saunders – Savills 
Tracey McDermott – Standard Chartered 

Mentor of the Year

Roohi Hasan – ITN
Peter Nokes – SecuriGroup 
Ruby Barker – DWP 
Ben Morton – DLA Piper 
Leanne Williams – DWP 
Jenny Wilkinson – KPMG  

Rising Star 

Natalie Stuart – EY 
Grace Osborne – Browne Jacobson 
Leanne Instrall – Brabners 
Paige Izquierdo – Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath  
David McIntosh – KPMG 
Holly Wray – Lewis Silkin

Published in: HE News, Education News | FE News, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News, Work and leadership
Topics: , ,
Making the Leap

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .