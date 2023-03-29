Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Firefighters awarded ‘distinction’ on completion of apprenticeships

Greater Manchester Combined Authority March 29, 2023
0 Comments
Firefighters awarded ‘distinction’ on completion of apprenticeships

FORTY SIX Greater Manchester firefighters have recently received their certificates following the completion of their two-year firefighter apprenticeship, with four passing with flying colours and achieving a ‘distinction’.

A ‘distinction’ is an outstanding achievement which is attained by 3.8 per cent of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s (GMFRS) firefighters.

Ian Hamby, Jack Stuart, Oliver Cross, and Tom Price are the most recent recipients of the top award.

The Firefighter Apprenticeship End Point Assessment is assessed externally and is one of the most stringent assessment processes in the apprenticeship world, reflecting the importance of all the skills gained by our apprentice firefighters.

To gain an overall distinction, apprentice firefighters must achieve a distinction grade in three separate assessments covering practical, professional discussion and knowledge tests.

Firefighter Ian Hamby, on receiving his award, said:

“I would like to give my watch credit for all their work they put in to help me achieve my target, without their effort this achievement wouldn’t have been possible.”

The fab four follow in the footsteps of firefighters Andrew Matthews, Imran Patel, Alex Cole and Vogue Lucas, who achieved the highly acclaimed ‘distinction’ in 2020 and 2021.

After joining GMFRS as apprentice firefighters and completing their apprenticeships, Ian is now based at Agecroft Community Fire Station, with Jack based in Altrincham. Oliver is working at Manchester Central Community Fire Station, and Thomas is at Whitehill in Stockport.

During their time with our service they have all demonstrated dedication and commitment, while securing the knowledge and tools needed to become competent firefighters serving the people of Greater Manchester.

Members of the executive board have been visiting the firefighters presenting them with their distinctions and congratulating them on their achievements.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, Leon Parkes, said:

“I was delighted to present Ian with his certificate of distinction on completing his two-year apprenticeship with us – this is an outstanding achievement.

It is an honour that all the firefighters who receive a distinction should be very proud of, it is not easy to achieve, they have been recognised for their excellent work ethic and willingness to go above and beyond which exemplifies the core ethics of our dedicated firefighters.

I wish them well as they start out their fire service journey with us, protecting and serving the people of Greater Manchester.”

Published in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Responses

