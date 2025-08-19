First-Ever T-level Students Celebrate Success at Bradford College

Bradford College marked this year’s Level 3 results day (Thursday, 14 August) with an exciting milestone – the completion of its first-ever group of T-level students.



The talented bunch has shown what dedication and hard work can achieve, with a 100% T-level pass rate (compared to a national pass rate of 91.4%), and 80% of students achieving a distinction grade on the Education & Early Years T-level programme.

T-levels are a two-year qualification for 16-19-year-olds designed with employers. Each T-level is equivalent to 3 A-levels and includes a 45-day work placement – giving young people the edge when they move into the workplace or on to university.



Thousands of students across the country received results for A-levels, AS-levels, T-levels, and some Level 3 Vocational Technical Qualifications (VTQs) such as BTecs. To mark the occasion, Bradford College hosted a special breakfast event to showcase its students’ achievements.



T-level finishers were joined by friends, family, and lecturers in the College’s Grove training restaurant, as well as by employers such as Magnus Construction and Balfour Beatty. These partners have worked with Bradford College to design training and offer hands-on work placements.

Sarah Applewhite, Bradford College Vice Principal – Quality, Teaching and Learning, said:



“We’re delighted with the results of our first-ever cohort of T-level completers. We wish them the best of luck with whatever they choose to do next – whether it’s continuing a higher-level qualification with us, joining their chosen profession, or progressing on to university.



“I’d also like to congratulate all our other Level 3 students and our fantastic lecturers. Bradford College is thrilled to have a 91% Level 3 pass rate overall for 16–18-year-olds completing their studies this academic year. This includes diplomas, extended diplomas, NVQs, and BTecs, making Bradford College one of the largest Level 3 providers in the region.”

Paige, a Bradford College Education & Early Years T-level student, said:

“I really enjoyed doing my T-level. I would tell anyone wanting to do a T-level at Bradford College to go for it! I did my work placement at St Edmond’s nursery school; it was awesome. Everyone was really supportive.”

Paige is progressing to a higher education social work course at Bradford College as she works towards achieving her dream of becoming a social worker.



Aqeel, a Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction T-level student, added:

“I really enjoyed the challenge that the T-Level course brought. It’s much more complex than the standard A-level, but it gives you so much more experience. Bradford College and my T-level have provided me with vital hands-on experience. I’m extremely pleased with my T-level result. It was a challenging course, but I feel like I gained so much more experience than I would on any other course.”

Bradford College launched its Level 2 Fast Track to T-level courses in September 2022 but has since expanded to offer Level 2 Foundation T-levels, as well as full T-levels in Health (Adult Nursing), Engineering (Design & Development), Business (Management & Administration), Education & Early Years, and Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction.



In 2024, Bradford College also remodelled part of its David Hockney Building to create cutting-edge T-level facilities using a £3.5 million investment from the Department for Education. These training spaces include a new TV studio, barbering salons, a nail bar, and media editing and recording suites.