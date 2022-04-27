First Intuition wins award for innovation in accountancy

Accountancy training firm First Intuition has been recognised for its innovation in the accountancy and finance sector at the 2022 PQ Awards. The annual award ceremony, hosted by accountancy-focused PQ Magazine, recognised the training provider’s Accountancy Academy as the worthy winner in the ‘Innovation in Accountancy’ category. This was in addition to another award received on the night by First Intuition’s Client Director and Tutor Tim Howes, who walked away with ‘Lecturer of the Year’.

The two wins add to First Intuition’s growing portfolio of awards, including ‘Lockdown Leader’ won at the SME Cambridgeshire Awards and finalist status in the ‘Small Business of the Year’ category at the Cambridgeshire Live Business Awards earlier this year.

The award-winning Accountancy Academy was created in response to poor career advice opportunities in schools during the pandemic. The summer run programmes give GCSE and A-Level students the opportunity to find out more about the accountancy and finance industry and the careers available within it. It also gives students interested in pursuing a career in this field the space to learn more, ask questions, and talk to potential employers.

Amy Forrest, Managing Director for First Intuition Cambridge comments:

“Our Accounting Academies have been a fantastic way for people interested in starting a career in accounting to learn more. People from across First Intuition came together to run and provide these excellent academies and I am incredibly proud that this team effort has been recognised with this PQ award.”

First Intuition is committed to creating new ways to attract young adults into the accountancy and finance industry and prides itself on producing free, reliable, and informational resources. To date, the Accounting Academy programme has been distributed across 70+ schools and has had 1,000+ registrations. This is in addition to the plethora of other free resources available to help young adults with their studies and into the workplace offered by First Intuition.

