First students graduate from Leicester College’s Junior Chef Academy

17 students from eight different schools in Leicester and Leicestershire have graduated from Leicester College’s first ever Junior Chef Academy.

The cookery course is a community programme aimed at 14-16 year olds to teach them how to cook and prepare meals, whilst also equipping them with life skills. The programme also encourages healthy eating and cooking a meal on a budget, with ingredients that most of us have at home. Each week, for the duration of the programme, the students learned to prepare breads and pizza, pasta dishes and sauces, vegetables and chicken, salads and healthy meals, among other topics.

The 10-week-long programme was held in partnership with Compass Group UK & Ireland, the UK’s largest food service provider, and under the guidance of chefs from the College, Leicester City Football Club and the Leicester Tigers. As well as supporting with culinary expertise, Compass Group UK & Ireland sponsored the uniforms for all the students who took part in the programme.

The College held a graduation ceremony where the students designed their own menus and cooked dishes for their parents and guardians. This was followed by an award ceremony where Verity Hancock, the Principal and Chief Executive of Leicester College, presented the students with their certificates and prizes. She was accompanied by Jonathan Foot, Head of Apprenticeships and Early Careers at Compass Group UK & Ireland.

Tina Jivraj, Leicester College’s Business Development and Key Account Manager said:

“The Junior Chef Academy was an amazing opportunity for Leicester College as we got to promote our programmes and strengthen the future pipeline for our full-time courses and apprenticeships.

“The cookery school operated at the highest levels of training and students were able to learn their craft from skilled tutors. We aim to help shape Leicester’s culinary landscape by championing aspiring chefs who work to the highest standards, sharing professionally gained, transferable skills to the wider UK hospitality and catering industry.”

Leicester College offers a wide range of hospitality programmes such as full time and apprenticeships including professional cookery, bakery, confectionery, amongst other courses. These courses are designed to train both novice cooks and aspiring chefs in a broad range of artisan skills and cuisines. Further details on Leicester College’s hospitality and catering courses can be found at https://leicestercollege.ac.uk/courses/subjects/hospitality-and-catering/

Published in