FISSS Set to Take Centre Stage at 2023 UVAC Conference

FISSS, the not-for-profit organisation dedicated to empowering universities in navigating the intricate world of higher and degree apprenticeships, is thrilled to announce its headline sponsorship of the upcoming UVAC Conference. This prestigious event, set to take place on the 30th of November, 2023, at the ICC Birmingham, promises to be a key event in the context of vocational education in UK Higher Education.

With the conference theme “Going for Growth: Productivity, Policy, and Performance in Higher and Degree Apprenticeships,” UVAC aims to address critical issues and foster innovation in this ever-evolving landscape through collaboration and multiple workshops. FISSS, through its dedicated commitment to the sector, is honoured to champion this cause and host its own workshop at the event as well as exhibit.

At the heart of FISSS’ mission is a passionate dedication to guiding universities toward the pinnacle of best practice in apprenticeship assessment. Their expertise and insights have consistently made them a trusted partner for Higher Education institutions. But FISSS doesn’t stop there; they take it one step further with their comprehensive apprenticeship standards assessment system, ACE360 – the sector’s most reliable and cost-effective End-Point Assessment (EPA) management platform.

Together, FISSS and ACE360 empower universities to excel in their apprenticeship programs, providing a comprehensive assessment solution that streamlines and optimises every aspect of the apprenticeship end point assessment journey. Trusted by the Higher Education community, FISSS and ACE360 have forged a strong and reliable partnership providing guidance on quality assurance and innovation in the sector.

This November, as the headline sponsor of the UVAC Conference, FISSS stands tall as an expert trusted advisor in the field of apprenticeship quality assured assessment. Attendees are encouraged to visit the FISSS booth on 30th of November, 2023, at the ICC Birmingham. There, you will have the opportunity to engage with FISSS experts and discover how their guidance and ACE360 can transform your institution’s apprenticeship assessment activity, ensuring compliance, quality assurance and preparedness for DQB audit / Ofsted inspection.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with FISSS, your devoted Higher Education apprenticeship partner, and learn more about the winning combination that is reshaping apprenticeship assessment. Join us at the UVAC Conference, where FISSS takes centre stage as a proud sponsor and advocate for growth, productivity, policy, quality assurance and performance in Higher and Degree Apprenticeships.

