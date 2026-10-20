Forestry education partnership branches out to support future of UK’s sustainable timber industry

Tilhill Forestry, the UK’s leading integrated forestry business, and Foresight Group, a leading infrastructure and private capital investment manager, announce that the Foresight Sustainable Forestry Skills Training Programme successfully completed an intensive four-week programme for its fifth cohort at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi.

Four participants undertook a packed timetable designed to give them practical, industry-relevant skills and recognised qualifications. Training included PA1 and PA6 pesticide application, tractor driving, Emergency First Aid at Work with a forestry-specific element, woodchipper operation and ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) training. Participants were also provided with essential PPE, including equipment required to work safely in forestry environments.

The training was provided by Tilhill Forestry along with different departments across the college, as well as external trainers and assessors. This programme is the result of a longstanding collaboration between Tilhill and Foresight, as well as between Tilhill and the college, and has provided a pathway into the sector for aspiring forestry workers.

Elin Roberts, Head of Coleg Cambria Llysfasi, said: “Reaching a fifth cohort is a fantastic milestone and reflects the strength and longevity of this partnership. Forestry is an important and evolving industry which needs skilled, confident people with the practical experience and qualifications to make an immediate impact.

“Working closely with Tilhill, Foresight and industry specialists enables us to provide exactly that, bringing education and employers together and creating opportunities for people from communities across Wales.

“We congratulate the participants on completing what is a demanding programme and wish them every success for the future.”

Iwan Parry, Regional Manager for Wales and Marches at Tilhill Forestry, said: “We are thrilled that this partnership with Foresight and Llysfasi continues to provide future generations of forestry professionals with the skills and experience needed to drive the sector forward.

“Forests are an essential part of Welsh ecosystems and the economy, so it is hugely important that those within the industry are equipped to face the opportunities presented by the sector.

“We would like to congratulate the latest cohort and look forward to seeing their progression.”

Murray Aitchison, Portfolio Manager at Foresight Group, added: “It’s great to see four more participants gain new forestry skills. We at Foresight believe the forestry can have a positive economic impact on the UK and by investing in this skills-building we can take a meaningful step towards building a UK-based sustainable timber industry.”

The latest cohort comes during another period of significant development at Llysfasi, which has strengthened its position as one of the UK’s leading centres for land-based education. The campus is home to the £10m Hwb Arloesi (Innovation Hub), a carbon-neutral facility featuring laboratories, classrooms, Higher Education and wellbeing spaces, a library and climbing wall.

Work is also progressing on a new 50-bedroom student accommodation development, complementing the campus’s working farm, forestry and conservation areas, engineering workshops and extensive industry-standard machinery and equipment.

Elin added: “Llysfasi continues to go from strength to strength, but partnerships like this are at the heart of what we do – ensuring our investment, facilities and teaching remain closely aligned with the needs of industry and the rural economy.”