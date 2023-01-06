FORKLIFT TRUCK APPRENTICES ON TRACK FOR CAREERS IN MATERIAL HANDLING

An international material handling business is seeking new apprentices to join its business, opening doors to a career with one of the biggest and best-known brands in the world. Toyota Material Handling (TMHUK) is working in partnership with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) to recruit apprenticeship candidates to qualify as forklift truck and powered access technicians at locations around the UK from London to Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

The exponential rise in e-commerce seen over recent years is fuelling demand for warehouse space, and skilled individuals to help keep stock on the move. Toyota Materials Handling UK (TMHUK) has worked with NWSLC over many years to train the apprentice technicians that repair and maintain its forklift trucks, providing them with a viable career path, and the business with a sustainable source of skilled engineers.

Gareth Ross, Technical Product and Training Engineer, said, “We really value our apprentices and invest a great deal of time in their recruitment and development because we want them to successfully gain the skills that will keep our business, and that of our clients, on track. It can be very difficult to attract young people to the sector, possibly because they don’t fully appreciate the career potential. Learning to repair forklift trucks is the first step on the ladder which often sees apprentices progress into roles as maintenance engineers, managers, and project leaders.”

Toyota Material Handling is the global leader in material handling equipment; its products are used in a wide range of environments, from manufacturing and production, retail and supermarkets, to cold store, weighing and outdoor operations. Following a detailed analysis of demand across multiple UK locations, TMHUK recruits 10-12 apprentices each year with the help of NWSLC which leads on their recruitment, off-the-job training, and End Point Assessment.

Gareth added, “The college is a fantastic support to us in the recruitment of our apprentices and helps us to make sure that we are taking on the very best applicants with the right personal and practical skills to join our team.

“Once they have completed their TMHUK induction at our Leicester headquarters, apprentices start to follow the Level 3 Lift Truck and Powered Access apprenticeship standard and go to work straight away, either in workshops on clients’ premises or out in the field. We believe that there is no replacement for learning practical skills in live occupations. Apprentices are supported by a designated mentor who sets and assesses skills challenges throughout their three-year apprenticeship.

“Off the job training takes place at NWSLC’s MIRA Technology Institute and at its Harrowbrook Campus in Nuneaton and during the first session, apprentices learn to drive an FLT so that they can move them on the shop floor for repair and maintenance purposes only.

“During their two-week block release sessions which take place around every ten weeks, apprentices live away from home and the college looks after them with robust pastoral and safeguarding support.

John Marvin, Learning and Skills Manager for NWSLC said, “It is a pleasure to work with the team at Toyota Material Handling who highly value their apprentices and do everything they can to offer them a streamlined and effective training experience. It is our role as a college to ensure that they have the right individuals on board because this is a long-term investment that can lead to exciting careers all over the UK. Successful apprentices often progress on to achieve higher level qualifications and gain promotions within the business.”

To review the apprenticeship vacancies and apply online visit the TMHUK website.

