Former PHX Training learner secures full-time role supporting communities in Cumbria

After gaining essential qualifications, a Cumbrian man is making a positive impact in his community by tackling anti-social behaviour and helping young people gain employment.

Dylan Wilby has secured a full-time role with The Well Communities (TWC) after completing a series of courses with vocational training provider PHX Training, designed to develop his skills and improve his employability prospects.

He first approached PHX with a desire to build a better future for himself. With support from his tutor in Carlisle, he completed a wide range of qualifications including managing money, mental health first aid, maths, business administration, safeguarding and prevent and data protection.

His dedication paid off when he landed a part-time role as a Restorative Hope Worker at TWC in February, working with young people and local residents to address issues like anti-social behaviour.

Recognising his potential and commitment, TWC offered Dylan a full-time role under their Grow Your Own ETE Pathways programme, a community-focused initiative designed to help people gain employment through volunteer opportunities. Now, he is using his journey to help others find a path into education and training.

Dylan said:

“The courses I did at PHX gave me valuable experience that I’ve been able to incorporate into my job at The Well Communities.

“I now help get people into education and training, a lot of what I learned at PHX has been extremely beneficial in both of my job roles.”

Katie Oliver, tutor at PHX Training’s Carlisle centre, added:

“Dylan threw himself into every opportunity. His growth has been inspiring, and it’s fantastic to see him now supporting others on their own journeys.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to watch his journey and his story is a great example of how the right support and training can lead to real, lasting change in our communities. We’re all so proud of what he’s achieved, and I know he’ll continue to be an inspiration to others.”

With services across north Lancashire and Cumbria, The Well Communities provides support for people with a history of offending, mental health issues, homelessness, learning difficulties and suffering childhood abuse.

PHX Training is a vocational training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.



It also supports people back into work by building training plans and careers advice, access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.