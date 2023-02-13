Free course to help most vulnerable reduce energy costs in cost-of-living crisis

Barnsley College has launched a free course to help people learn new skills to save energy and money in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

A partnership between the College and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, the Save Energy Costs course will give targeted support to those in low income or vulnerable households that are most affected by rising prices.

Over two evenings expert tutors will deliver advice across a range of topics including how to seal windows and doors, maximise boiler efficiency and manage household budgets, as well as teaching practical skills to implement common home improvements.

Those participating will receive a £125 Wickes voucher on completion to buy materials and put their newfound skills into practice.

Funded through UK Shared Prosperity Funds (UKSPF) – overseen by Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – the training will have an immediate impact for people in Barnsley affected by rising energy costs.

Ten places are available. The course will take place on Tuesday 21 and Thursday 23 February between 6.00pm and 8.00pm.

Barnsley College previously ran a ‘Cooking on a Shoestring’ course, aimed at helping participants get more from their weekly shop.

Stewart Quayle, Head of Construction at Barnsley College, said:

“Most people are looking to make their money go further and this course will give participants simple, effective tips to manage energy and electricity use in the home.

“Through this course we are able to use our expertise to give people the confidence to improve their living environment.”

