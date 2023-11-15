From Portland Learner to World Champion

Portland College learner David Stroughton has had an incredible journey to success having started powerlifting just a few months ago during Portland’s enrichment week.

David was looking for a local activity to get involved in, so he took part in a powerlifting session at Portland where he caught the eye of the Old Tyme Strength coaches and Portland sports tutor Stevie Speakman who is involved in powerlifting outside of college.

Following a series of tailored coaching sessions at the gym, David competed in the British Powerlifting Championship where he lifted a whopping 138kg, more than double his own body weight, and enough to win the junior category and qualify for the European Championships.

David went on to win the European Championships and qualify for the World Championships which took place in Coventry in October, where he achieved his own personal best and was crowned World Champion.

David said “When I got there at the worlds, I was nervous and excited to get weighed in. I was weighed as 63.5 kg. Knowing I had made weight I got settled in to watch all the other teams as well as my GB team.”

“Whilst watching, I was getting mentally and physically ready for something that was new to me, a make it or break it moment. Without the support of college and everyone else, I could not have got that far. I got three green lights on every lift and my final lift was meant to be 160kg, but without even realising it was actually 162.5kg which my coach set before I got on the platform. I lifted it, got my PB and with that 2 International Records and first place world champion!”

“I would like to thank college for all their support and also my sponsor Laing O’Rourke who made it possible for me to attend the Worlds by helping me with my fees and kit.”

Mark Dale, Principal and CEO commented

“We’re incredibly proud of David and his remarkable national and international success. He has shown great determination in learning and honing his skill in such a short time. alongside his studies at Portland. Our enrichment programme supports learners to try new activities, and we’re delighted that David has found new strengths in powerlifting. I look forward to watching his exciting journey.”

