Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Future skills – Ep4 – Construction and Infrastructure Solutions

City & Guilds May 7, 2025
0 Comments
Future skills - construction

Welcome to Ep4 of Future skills, a brand new live stream season brought to you by City & Guilds and FE News. Episode 3 is all about Construction and Infrastructure Solutions. The timing of the episode is perfect as it is UK Construction Week (7th – 9th May 2025).

Your hosts are Bryony Kingsland, City & Guilds Strategic Partnerships, Funding and Policy Insight and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

Guests for the Construction and Infrastucture Future skills Livestream:

Jon Hornagold from Amey and Jason Howe from City & Guilds.

Check out the full episode below:

Published in: Education News | FE News, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Topics: ,
City & Guilds

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .