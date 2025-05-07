Future skills – Ep4 – Construction and Infrastructure Solutions

Welcome to Ep4 of Future skills, a brand new live stream season brought to you by City & Guilds and FE News. Episode 3 is all about Construction and Infrastructure Solutions. The timing of the episode is perfect as it is UK Construction Week (7th – 9th May 2025).

Your hosts are Bryony Kingsland, City & Guilds Strategic Partnerships, Funding and Policy Insight and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

Guests for the Construction and Infrastucture Future skills Livestream:

Jon Hornagold from Amey and Jason Howe from City & Guilds.

Check out the full episode below: