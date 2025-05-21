Future skills – Ep5 – Durable Skills

Welcome to Ep5 of Future skills, a brand new live stream season brought to you by City & Guilds and FE News. Episode 5 is all about Durable Skills.

This is the season finale of the Future skills live stream season. Episode 5 is all about the latest developments in Durable Skills and Transferable Skills, the cultural expectations and differences that are a challenge for employers, and the Gen Z / Gen A future workforce. The panel unpacked how to bridging the needs to tackle the NEET challenge, especially as we have nearly 1 Million NEETs in the UK.

Your hosts are Bryony Kingsland, City & Guilds Strategic Partnerships, Funding and Policy Insight and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

Guests for the Durable Future skills Livestream:

Ema Marinho – Early Careers Lead, William Hare Limited and Andrea Barry – Principal Economist at Youth Futures Foundation.

Check out the full episode below: