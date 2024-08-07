Gateway Qualifications appoints new CEO

National awarding organisation, Gateway Qualifications has announced the appointment of a new CEO.

Fabienne Bailey will the new Chief Executive Officer, effective 14 October 2024.

Ms Bailey brings extensive experience from the awarding sector, including her roles as Director for Business Transformation and Growth at AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group and formerly Managing Director at One Awards.

David Ruddy, Gateway Qualifications Board Chairman, said: “Fabienne’s leadership style and vision align perfectly with our company’s ethos.

“She is the ideal person to succeed Carol Snape, who is retiring after 18 years of dedicated service.”

Ms Snape’s journey with Gateway Qualifications began in 2006 as Director of Business Development for OCN Eastern Region. Since becoming CEO in 2009, Carol has overseen significant growth. Under her leadership, Gateway Qualifications has grown from 289 centres and 48,000 registrations to an impressive 480 centres and 105,000 annual registrations in 2024. She led the organisation through innovative projects, including EDSQ in the prison estate, and has been a champion of inclusivity and diversity, ensuring qualifications pathways are accessible to all no matter a person’s background.

Ms Bailey said: “I am delighted to join Gateway Qualifications and build upon Carol’s incredible legacy. I feel very privileged to be joining such a strong team who hold Gateway Qualifications’ charitable objectives true in their vision and I look forward to leading the organisation into a future filled with innovation and growth, ensuring we continue to support learners and apprentices in achieving their education and career goals.”

Ms Bailey is recognised for her expertise in business growth and international development, highlighted by her role as an Export Champion for the Department for Business and Trade’s Northern Powerhouse region. Her dynamic approach and dedication to fostering innovation and expansion are expected to drive Gateway Qualifications into a promising new chapter.