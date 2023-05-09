Gateway Qualifications becomes the first Awarding Organisation to offer Digital Functional Skills qualification.

Gateway Qualifications, a leading Awarding Organisation, is proud to announce that it has become the first organisation to offer Digital Functional Skills (DFS) after satisfying the rigorous oversight of Ofqual.

Previously, the Awarding Organisation was the first to have its Essential Digital Skills Qualification (EDSQ) approved back in 2020 and is now the EDSQ market leader with a 46% share. This DFS announcement confirms Gateway Qualifications as expert in digital literacy skills qualifications.

DFS is available at Entry Level 3 and Level 1 and is a government-funded course in England for anyone who does not have key digital skills for today’s society including the workplace.

Paul Saunders, Commercial Director at Gateway Qualifications, said:

“Digital skills are increasingly important for both life, study and work, and we are pleased to be at the forefront of making available this new, but essential qualification to colleges and training providers across the UK.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the adoption of digital technologies, the need for individuals to have basic digital skills has never been more important.”

Gateway Qualifications’ Digital Functional Skills cover the essential skills that individuals need to use digital technology confidently and safely. The qualification provides learners with the necessary skills to use a range of software applications, navigate the internet and keep safe online.

“We are delighted with the outcome of Ofqual’s technical evaluation so we can offer Digital Functional Skills” said Carol Snape CEO of Gateway Qualifications. “This is another significant milestone for us, and we are proud to be the first Awarding Organisation to be able to offer this qualification. Digital skills are critical, and we believe that everyone should have access to the qualifications they need to be successful in our increasingly digital world.”

These new qualifications are ideal for individuals who need more confidence in using digital technologies, need digital skills for work or have limited access to IT resources. With Gateway Qualifications’ DFS, colleges and training providers are assured of high-quality, fully resourced qualifications.

Digital Functional Skills qualifications are available to providers from August 2023, to find out more, visit their website, www.gatewayqualifications.org.uk, sign up for an introductory webinar or get in touch with their customer excellence team via enquiries@gatewayqualifications.org.uk.

