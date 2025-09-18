Gen Z skater turns down Russell Group university for degree apprenticeship

Brianna Neville, a former professional roller-skater and student at Capital City College (CCC), has turned down a Russell Group university offer to accept a highly-paid degree apprenticeship with Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB). She is one of the first five apprentices ever hired by the global division.1

With the average university student debt reaching £53,000, 2 more Gen Z students are choosing apprenticeships as debt-free routes into professional careers.

Brianna currently studies at CCC for a BTEC Extended Diploma in Business. She joined the Lloyds Junior Scholars Programme, earning a competitive summer placement at Halifax, and completed work experience at KPMG and Deutsche Bank. Last year, she joined the Career Ready programme , gaining a mentor and securing a two-month internship with Santander CIB.

At age fifteen, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brianna began roller-skating, posting content online and quickly joining a professional team. Her career took off with brand campaigns for Adidas and GANNI, and a hashtag trend she started now has nearly 15,000 videos and over 100 million views. Her biggest campaign, with Gatorade, involved managing invoices and coordinating skaters for international trips, sparking her interest in finance.

Following her experiences, Brianna received two paid degree apprenticeship offers which will allow her to train as a qualified accountant. This includes full sponsorship of her Level 4 ACCA qualification, with the potential to progress to Level 7 and become a chartered accountant by her early twenties. At an age when many university graduates will apply for jobs, Brianna will already have valuable experience and qualifications on her CV.

Being headhunted, offered a high apprenticeship salary, and in appreciation of the company’s investment in her, Brianna chose Santander CIB over a Russell Group university offer.

Brianna explained how the

“investment and attention to detail is what I really appreciate from the company altogether the way they were so intentional about me returning really attracted me.”

“I would recommend that if anyone isn’t sure about what you want to do for a career, then take some time out to think about it. Don’t go left, don’t go right. Don’t do what everyone else is doing just because you think you have to. But don’t just sit down and do nothing. Roller-skating for me meant I could travel the world, and come face to face with other people, other cultures, and figure out what I wanted to do next.”

Sherwyn Atkins, HE and Careers Advisor at CCC, said:

“We are extraordinarily proud of Brianna and all she has achieved in such a short time. It’s not every day you meet someone who has travelled to more than seven countries and is also a professional roller-skater. I can’t wait to see what Brianna does next.”

Anouskha Cooppen, Senior Project Manager for International HR Portfolio Delivery at Wells Fargo, and mentor of Brianna, said:

“Mentoring Brianna through the Career Ready Program over the course of a year was an incredibly rewarding experience. From the outset, she brought a strong sense of ambition, independence, and tenacity, combined with a genuine openness to learn – truly a dream mentee.

“Our monthly sessions focused on building her understanding and skills for the world of work, including CV writing, interview preparation, and presenting herself professionally. We also explored broader topics such as how businesses operate, financial literacy, the importance of mental health, and the value of networking, connecting her with key industry professionals both within my organisation and externally. Brianna’s confidence grew steadily, and it was inspiring to see her take ownership of her career direction, ultimately securing two competitive degree apprenticeships . It was very much a two-way relationship – I learned a great deal from her perspective and drive, and couldn’t be more prouder of the effort and growth she demonstrated throughout our time together.”