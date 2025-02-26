Government launches Digital Inclusion Action Plan to support the 19 million UK citizens suffering from digital poverty

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has launched the government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan, providing funding and support to digitally-excluded groups across the UK, including elderly and low-income households, working with digital inclusion charity the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA).

According to research from the DPA and Deloitte, as many as 19 million people across the UK still suffer from digital poverty, lacking access to a digital device, skills or broadband connectivity.

As part of the plan, the government has set out a series of key steps to break down the barriers to digital inclusion, starting with a device distribution scheme encouraging people and businesses to donate unwanted or unused laptops which can be redistributed across the country by the Digital Poverty Alliance. Three government departments will lead by donating devices to start off the scheme.

The creation of a Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund, Digital Inclusion Action Committee and a Digital Inclusion and Skills Unit within DSIT also form part of the immediate strategy. A Call for Evidence has also been opened to improve accessibility and further enhance the Action Plan, closing on April 9th.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “The technological revolution we are living in is not only transforming everyone’s lives, but is advancing at breakneck speed, and will not slow down any time soon. Leaving people behind in the process could threaten our mission to maximise technology for economic growth and better public services, which is central to our Plan for Change.”

“Only by making technology a widely accessible force for good can we make it a positive catalyst for societal change – whether that means helping a sick patient speak to a GP remotely or giving a young person the devices they need to apply for online jobs.”

The UK government, devolved governments, local authorities and combined authorities, the private sector, charities, and regulators will all be called upon to roll the strategy out across the country.

To support the plan, big tech players including Google and BT have pledged to deliver digital skills training to thousands of people, while Vodafone has committed to helping one million people by donating connectivity and technology, affordable services, and upskilling communities. Cityfibre, Wightfibre, VMO2, Openreach, Sky and Three are also among the major firms that have pledged donations and support.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, commented: “The Digital Poverty Alliance is delighted to play a practical role by distributing government devices to those in need – and more widely we’re pleased to see so many key aspects of digital inclusion tackled in a comprehensive way in this Action Plan. Leadership from government, combined with tangible support from charities and local authorities and firm commitments from industry, sets a firm basis towards tackling an issue that prevents millions of people from accessing key services online and achieving their potential. Our work together on this pilot programme will provide real help right now and demonstrate the huge impact that device redistribution schemes have on families and households.”

“Donating unwanted or unused devices for redistribution can have a transformative impact on the lives of families and people across the country, enabling access to essential services such as online healthcare, education and banking that many of us take for granted. Adding digital skills to that, starting from education institutions through to businesses, equips millions with the knowledge and confidence to not only survive, but thrive in today’s digital world.”

“As part of this rollout, we’d like to see a particular emphasis on the regions that will benefit the most, from the tip of rural Scotland to the width of Northern Ireland and everywhere in between. Across education, central government, local authorities and the public and private sectors, we all have a vital role to play in creating a digitally inclusive Britain, and we call on everyone to support in every way that they can from donating unwanted or unused devices to providing digital skills training.”

The Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology define digital inclusion as ‘ensuring everyone has the access, skills, support and confidence to participate in and benefit from our modern digital society, whatever their circumstances.

The Digital Inclusion Action Plan serves as the first update to the Government’s Digital Inclusion Strategy, released in 2014.