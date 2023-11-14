Government reshuffle: IMI response

Hayley Pells, Policy Lead comments on the changes in government that will have an impact on the automotive sector

“The latest government reshuffle presents the automotive sector with a new route to engage with new contacts on key issues. In particular, the IMI welcomes the opportunity to share insights with newly appointed Rt Hon Greg Hands MP, Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade, Anthony Browne MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Transport and Guy Opperman MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Transport, who will be working alongside Anthony Browne MP.

“These positions are significant because they are directly related to policy areas that can influence the automotive sector, such as transport policy, trade agreements, and industry regulations. Their decisions and actions in these roles could have substantial impacts on the direction, regulation, and support of the motor industry which is currently in a pretty fragile state.

“In particular, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to collaborate with the Department for Business and Trade. Our focus is on securing robust support for the motor industry as it navigates through seismic changes. This includes addressing evolving market dynamics, technological advancements, and the critical need for sustainability.

“We are also excited about sharing our insights with the Department for Transport. Our discussions will emphasise the crucial role of the MOT and the urgency to upskill our workforce in ADAS technology, which is especially pertinent in light of the Self-Driving bill mentioned in the King’s Speech. These dialogues are key to ensuring the motor industry’s resilience and continued innovation in a rapidly changing landscape.”

Published in