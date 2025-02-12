Gower College Swansea celebrates Apprenticeship Week Wales 2025

Apprenticeship Week Wales is an annual celebration that shines a spotlight on the vital role apprenticeships play in shaping the future workforce, empowering learners and driving business success.

This year, Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) has commemorated the campaign with a week of activities including a recruitment fair, an awards ceremony, and a suite of information sessions for individuals and employers alike.

The College was also delighted to welcome Eluned Morgan MS, First Minister of Wales, to Sketty Hall Business School where she met with staff and students from a range of apprenticeship pathways including leadership and management, health and social care, accountancy, and housing.

Around 900 people attended the Apprenticeship and Recruitment Fair at the Tycoch Campus, where they were able to talk with College staff about how to access apprenticeships. Also in attendance to promote their apprenticeship opportunities were over 50 local organisations with close links with the College including Swansea Bay University Health Board, Swansea Council, Ecolab, DVSA and Great Western Railway.

A special apprenticeship awards ceremony was held at Swansea.com Stadium which honoured the outstanding commitment and dedication of the College’s apprentices, staff and employer partners from across Wales and England. The event, which saw over 40 awards handed out to worthy winners, was hosted by presenter/broadcaster Ross Harries with apprenticeship advocate and senior policy advisor at HMRC, Joseph Lennox, as guest speaker.

“Apprenticeships are a key priority area for many employers in terms of meeting the skills needed to develop and grow their business,” says Principal Kelly Fountain. “I’m delighted that, especially in recent years, the College has been able to respond to this demand so positively, with over 2500 apprentices now enrolled with us at any one time. Our apprenticeship programmes continue to go from strength to strength, being recognised nationally at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, the Inspire Tutor Awards, the TES FE Awards, the Annual Apprenticeship Conference Awards and Association of Colleges Beacon Awards.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support Apprenticeship Week Wales 2025 with so many varied and engaging events. Almost 1000 learners and parents attended our recruitment fair and the feedback has been overwhelming positive, with many now feeling more confident and informed about choosing an apprenticeship pathway.

“It was also a great honour to welcome the First Minister to Sketty Hall where she had an opportunity to meet some of our current cohort of leaners and hear from them directly how much they have benefitted from their apprenticeship and the College’s continuing support.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “It was great to visit Gower College Swansea and meet so many apprentices for National Apprenticeship Week.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to get into a rewarding profession, with opportunities across Wales for people of all ages. Apprenticeships cover everything from construction to creative industries, from energy and the environment, from financial and professional services, to tourism and the life sciences.

“All the best to the apprentices and students at Gower College Swansea with the rest of your training and in your future careers!”