Gradu8 2025: Educ8 Group’s celebration of learner achievement

Thursday 18th September saw Educ8 Group’s annual graduation event (Gradu8) held at Llanerch Vineyard. It was a flagship celebration of Educ8 Group learners, their achievements, and the transformative power of fully funded apprenticeships in Wales.

This year’s graduating learners, who completed their accredited qualifications across a wide variety of subject pathways, demonstrated remarkable dedication and resilience – balancing work, studies, and personal commitments to reach this milestone. Their determination and talent are at the heart of what Gradu8 represents, with the team at Educ8 Group proud of every individual who graduated on the day.

The day also recognised that behind every learner’s journey are the employers who support and champion them. Their commitment to their staff and encouragement play a vital role in shaping skills, creating opportunities, and ensuring apprenticeships continue to thrive. These partnerships remain central to every success story recognised at Gradu8.

The event was made possible thanks to the generosity of ITCS UK, headline sponsor for a second year running, alongside our supporting sponsors, Agored Cymru and RMS – Retail Merchandising Services. Their commitment helped create an unforgettable day of recognition and inspiration for the graduates.

Motivating words from speakers Lisa Hicks from SNOAP, Brian Stokes from ITCS UK, and Lisa Mytton from National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW) inspired learners and guests alike. A special visit from Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, added to the significance of the day as he joined in celebrating the achievements of learners.

Jude Holloway, Managing Director for Educ8 Training, summed it up perfectly:

‘Gradu8 is more than a ceremony, it’s a celebration of ambition, resilience, and the opportunities that apprenticeships create. It showcases the life-changing impact they can have not only on individuals, but on families, businesses, and communities. We’re incredibly proud of our learners and grateful to the employers who support them. Their achievements are proof of what’s possible when talent is nurtured and ambition is encouraged.’

Gradu8 2025 was a day filled with pride, inspiration, and celebration, and Educ8 Group is already looking forward to next year, continuing to champion apprenticeships and support the next generation of learners

The Educ8 Group was established in 2004 and have an unrivalled track record of delivering high quality vocational training programs, including Jobs Growth Wales Plus and ReAct for those who’ve been made redundant, traineeships and Apprenticeships, to employers of all sizes, from micro organisations, through to SME’s and global multi-nationals corporations.