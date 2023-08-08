Graduate lands new role in construction industry thanks for Bellway’s careers programme

Bellway’s graduate programme has provided the perfect springboard into a career in construction for new Land Buyer Joe Day.

Joe, 26, has just started in the role after completing two years as a land and planning graduate with the housebuilder’s South London division, based in Redhill, Surrey.

During the two-year programme, he has been involved in a range of tasks and projects including dealing with Registered Providers for the sale of Affordable Housing Units and assisting with site acquisitions involving market research, managing consultant teams of architects and engineers and valuing sites for acquisition.

His new role will now involve taking the lead on site acquisition to help the division meet its targets for site acquisition.

Joe, who lives in South West London, said:

“The graduate programme has been so useful to me. I have gained so much confidence and have been able to oversee many different aspects of the business which has broadened my knowledge of the industry.

“My management team has also been incredibly supportive throughout and has made me feel very comfortable since the beginning.

“The programme has definitely solidified my desire to continue on this career path. I hope to continue progressing within Bellway and eventually become a Chartered Surveyor.”

Joe, who has a degree in geography from the University of Liverpool, was one of 50 graduates to be hired by Bellway for its 2021 graduate programme intake.

Joe said: “After university, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I had always been interested in property and I had previously completed work experience at a planning consultancy which pushed me to look into possible career options within the land and planning industry.

“This is when I stumbled across Bellway’s graduate programme advertised on LinkedIn. It seemed like a great opportunity to begin my career and within a well-established company, so I applied right away.”

Matt Hoad, Land and Planning Director for Bellway South London, said:

“The graduate programme is a great opportunity for Bellway to bring in new talent as well as helping boost the career prospects of young people looking to get into the industry.

“It is great to see graduates like Joe taking advantage of the experiences the scheme offers them and gaining promotion within the team on completion of the programme. We look forward to seeing Joseph’s career develop further with Bellway in his new role.”

Bellway is currently hiring for a variety of roles. For more information visit here.

Published in