Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of Construction on £17m Future Technologies Centre

A symbolic groundbreaking ceremony marked a major step forward in the construction of Bradford College’s purpose-built £17m Future Technologies Centre.



Members of the Bradford College management team were joined by representatives from Morgan Sindall Construction and the Department for Education to celebrate construction commencing on site.

The project received £15 million from the Department for Education Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF) in October 2022, boosted by a £2 million College contribution.The important milestone signifies the start of phase two of the project.



Having previously undertaken extensive site surveys and the demolition of a derelict mill on Thornton Road in the city, Morgan Sindall is now undertaking the construction of a state-of-the-art four-storey building which will house modern automotive, digital, and engineering training at Bradford College.



The facility will offer students skills in new technologies, such as modern automotive and digital engineering, electric/hybrid vehicles and advanced manufacturing. The Centre will be vital in supporting the growth of technology and low-carbon skills capability within West Yorkshire.



Once completed in 2026, the Bradford College Automotive and Digital Engineering Department will relocate from Bowling Back Lane to the new premises. As many as 650 students could enrol at the Centre.



Commenting at the ceremony, Sarah Towan (Bradford College Vice Principal – Recruitment & Communications) said:

“We are delighted to be breaking ground on this exciting new development for Bradford College. Engineering and motor vehicle skills development are high on the agenda for our local employers and regional economy. This cutting-edge facility will provide a highly skilled workforce for the careers of the future, so today marks an important moment for everyone involved in the project.”

Ben Hall, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction’s Yorkshire business, added:



“We’re thrilled to deliver what will be a game-changing new facility for Bradford. As part of our delivery of this project, we look forward to undertaking social value initiatives that benefit the people of Bradford, ensuring this new facility has a positive impact on the city way ahead of opening.”

Social value for the area is a key focus of the project, with Morgan Sindall set to deliver a strong economic and skills legacy to the local community. The plan will prioritise local spend (labour/materials/suppliers), support apprenticeships, deliver T Level placements, work experience and masterclasses for Bradford College students – covering everything from site management and logistics to decarbonisation, circular economy, and use of digital technologies, including VR and AR. The social value programme will deliver a minimum 30% of contract value.

Over the last two years, Bradford College has secured nearly £32 million in funding. This substantial investment is helping the College reshape and rebuild aspirational new facilities in the heart of Bradford. The Future Technologies Centre is central to the ambitious estates strategy, designed to nurture inspiring careers in sectors that support regional economic growth.



The groundbreaking ceremony comes shortly after Bradford College opened Garden Mills – a flexible digital, science, and allied health training facility for higher-level students, made possible by £5.8m funding from The Office for Students (OfS) Higher Education Capital Fund. The College also remodelled new T Level training facilities for business, media, catering, and hair and beauty students, recent opened following a £3.5m investment from the Department for Education.