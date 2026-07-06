Guhring apprentice named ‘Outstanding Learner of the Year’ at the 15th In-Comm Training Awards

Overcoming language barriers, inspiring the next generation of industry professionals and introducing several major improvement activities has helped a Birmingham apprentice take the main title at the In-Comm Training Awards.

Polish-born Aurelia Wojtowicz was crowned as the ‘Outstanding Learner of the Year’ on Friday evening in front of 400 people at The Halls in Wolverhampton, following her earlier triumph in securing the Business Support title.

Working at global precision-cutting tools specialist Guhring, the forward-thinking apprentice impressed the judges with her technical understanding, continuous improvement mindset, and commitment to supporting engineering operations.

She consistently demonstrated an ability to identify opportunities to improve processes while making a valuable contribution to the wider business, including delivering her own experiences of training to local school pupils and young people considering a career in industry.

Backed by main sponsor Ansaldo Nuclear for the first time, the 15th annual In-Comm Training Awards also saw Morgan Scott achieve the prestigious ‘Most Improved Learner of the Year’ title.

The Forbo Flooring Systems advanced apprentice has built a host of logic and communication skills, embracing new opportunities and becoming a fantastic role model for others.

Bekki Phillips, Executive Director at In-Comm Training, said this was the biggest celebration of vocational learning ever held in the Midlands. “We first launched this competition in 2009 and back then we had just 20 finalists and over 100 people attend. That was a marker in the sand, but we knew we wanted to give apprentices and employers a bigger platform to celebrate what they do.

“Fast forward to our 15th awards evening and we’ve attracted a record-breaking 125 finalists and a crowd of 400. They heard about tales of overcoming the odds, outstanding manufacturing performance, unrivalled learning success and companies defying tax rises and energy prices to continue to invest in their greatest asset…their people.”

She went on to add:

“Aurelia was rightly announced as our learner of the year and highlights the different career paths you can take in engineering, delivering massive value to her employer Guhring through her work in business administration.

“She is a fantastic role model for others to follow and is already spreading the vocational learning gospel and getting more young people to consider a career in engineering!”

The In-Comm Training Awards, which was held for the first time at the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, gave finalists the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in front of their peers, mentors, and employers.

In addition to the young stars, companies were also in the spotlight for the way they continue to invest in the next generation of talent and how they develop the engineers and professionals of the future.

FBC Manby Bowdler and Alwayse Engineering won the Large and SME Awards respectively, with the latter impressing for the wide range of apprenticeship programmes and the way it influences curriculums and quality standards.

Other winners included:

Jack Fallon (RBSL): Apprentice Ambassador

Michelle Lennon (Guhring): Apprentice Champion

Logan Stanton (Protolabs): Learner of the Year Advanced Large Company (Telford)

Leopold Magnee (Castings PLC): Learner of the Year Advanced (Aldridge)

Amelia Jarrett (RBSL): Learner of the Year Business Support (Telford)

Aaron Jamanda (Alwayse Engineering): Learner of the Year Foundation SME (Aldridge)

Samuel Conway (Konecranes Demag): Learner of the Year Foundation Large Company (Aldridge)

Ben Peate (Schneider Electric): Learner of the Year Foundation Large Company (Telford)

Joshua Banks (PCP Gratings): Learner of the Year Foundation SME (Telford)

Joshua Pearce (PTI): Learner of the Year Higher (SME)

Stephen Harrison (Collins Marston Green): Learner of the Year Higher (Large Company)

Edina Mikosz (Hyve Solutions) – Learner of the Year Professional Services (Telford)

Ranvir Janagel (Ansaldo Nuclear) – Learner of the Year Professional Services (Aldridge)

Gareth Jones, Managing Director In-Comm Training, concluded:

“What an evening and what a way to celebrate all the stars of vocational learning in one place!

“It also gave us the perfect opportunity to promote this year’s ‘I’m Included, I’m In-Comm’ campaign, which focuses on inspiring more women into industry. The video, which has received 25,000 views on YouTube, was shown at the awards and the reaction was superb.

“It highlighted that all of the sector – both male and female – are fully behind creating more positive role models for girls to follow.”

He concluded:

“There was also time to pay our respects to Michael Orlik, who sadly passed away earlier this year. He was a great champion of young people and through his kind £25,000 donation to our STEM fund has already helped 700 pupils gain new experiences and skills.”

The In-Comm Training Awards were made possible by headline sponsor Ansaldo Nuclear and other sponsors, including aarc, Accura Engineering, Assa Abloy, Brandauer, Crowe, EAL, Gestamp and Magna Cosma Castings.