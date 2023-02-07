Helping Onsite T Level students into construction jobs

Onsite Construction T Level students have a great new opportunity to land jobs in construction.

The Onsite Construction T Level students can specialise in bricklaying, carpentry and joinery, plastering, and painting and decorating and complete a 45-day industry placement, where they can put skills learned in the classroom into action.

T Levels are based on the same standards as apprenticeships, which gives students a strong grounding in their specialist area. Depending on their depth of experience students may need some further support and time in work to ensure they are fully competent.

The CITB and partners (DfE, IFATE, NOCN, Gatsby Foundation and the Association of Colleges (AOC)) are piloting a new way for T Level students to demonstrate full occupational competence once in work.

Students due to complete their T Level in the summer of 2023 will be able to undertake an initial assessment that determines whether they need:

12 months or more additional learning to reach occupational competency at Level 3 – so can enrol on an ‘accelerated apprenticeship’, or

less than 12 months additional learning, and so can be employed as a trainee working on site and work towards attaining an alternative competency assessment offered by NOCN.

This competency assessment will mirror the apprenticeship End Point Assessment. As it will attest to full occupational competence, those who pass will be eligible to apply for a full CSCS card. For employers taking on a trainee, practical day-to-day support will be provided by the CITB’s Apprenticeship Support Team.

The two-year pilot scheme is exclusively for students who have completed the Onsite Construction T Level and is being funded by the Gatsby Foundation and CITB.

Bruce Boughton, People Development Manager at Lovell, said:

“The Onsite Construction T Level is a fantastic way to bring more talented young people into the construction sector. The implementation of the ‘mirrored EPA’ and the accelerated apprenticeship will be a huge step forward in allowing learners to progress to full competence in whichever route suits their learning needs and the practical skills needs of employers.”

Graham Hasting-Evans, Chief Executive of the NOCN Group, said:

“NOCN Group are delighted to support this initiative to support learners into careers in construction. In addition, we welcome the move to more level 3 trade apprenticeships in building, a development we have long supported.”

Dawn Hillier, Head of Standards and Qualifications Strategy at CITB said:

“In a challenging economy, it’s vitally important to fully equip young people so they are ready for the real world of work. At CITB, we support the construction industry to build and maintain a skilled, competent and inclusive workforce now and in the future.”

