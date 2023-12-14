Housebuilder works with more than 12,000 young people across the UK in a bid to plug the construction skills gap

Top 10 UK homebuilder Keepmoat is fulfilling its promise to bring long-term, lasting change to the construction talent pipeline through its work supporting local schools and colleges across the country.

In 2023 Keepmoat engaged with 85 educational partners nationwide and welcomed more than 12,000 young people to their developments via site visits and apprenticeship schemes.

The industry is facing a shortage of workers and needs 30,000 extra construction professionals by 2026 to meet growing demand across the sector. The housebuilder aims to address the skills shortage facing the region, and ultimately the country, by educating young people on the exciting opportunities and career paths available within the sector.

Julie Baker, Social Values Manager at Keepmoat said:

“Engaging with 85 schools, colleges and universities this year is a testament to how hard our teams work to engage with as many local young people as possible. In 2022 we were the first private housebuilder to achieve a Level One Social Value Management Certificate, which further acknowledges our commitment to bring lasting change to support local communities through our developments.

“Through different initiatives, including coordinating and attending school visits, site visits, careers fairs, mock interviews and managing bespoke apprenticeship schemes we’re able to create a robust talent pipeline of young people who are going to be key in bridging the construction gap of hand skills and knowledge.”

The Keepmoat team also engages with Women into Construction schemes to encourage more young females into the sector. Established by the UK charity of the same name, Keepmoat hosted four cohorts of ‘Women into Construction’ apprenticeship schemes in 2023 and provided two week work placements to candidates to give them a flavour of what to expect from roles in the sector.

To find out more please visit here.

Published in