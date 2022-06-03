Shopping Cart

From education to employment
How do we make Level 2 Apprenticeships more attractive? FE Soundbite edition 647

Gavin O June 3, 2022
0 Comments
Gavin O'Meara
SkillsWorld LIVE is back

Welcome to the Jubilee edition of FE Soundbite. FE Soundbite is our weekly e-journal for the round up of the week on FE News and this is Edition 647.

Happy Jubilee Weekend. Congrats to all of those honoured for their services to Further Education, Skills, Employability and their communities in the Queen’s Honours list. News is still coming in on who has won what (as it is the bank holiday), but it is great when you see people you know pretty well being celebrated for all of their hard work, so congrats to everyone who won… and those who supported those for winning prestigious titles, these things are never won on their own, but always by a wider team with a figure head. So congrats to everyone celebrating.

A very popular article this week was this article by Suzanne Slater: Level 2 apprenticeships must be made more attractive to both learners and employers.. and is well worth a read.

Kirstie Donnelly wrote a really interesting piece: Why real-world training has never been more important for those behind bars and Neil Smabrook on When is a qualification, not a qualification? Defunding the Level 3

I hope you enjoy your Jubilee bank holiday and FE Soundbite this week.

Apologies, I have written a shorter FE Soundbite this week as I have had an eye injury (I have had a bleed on my eye and resting up). So I can be back next week and I hope you have a great bank holiday.

Anyway, I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week!

Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Soundbite
Gavin O

