How to turn accidental managers into accomplished leaders

In today’s professional landscape it’s not uncommon for workers to find themselves in managerial roles without formal training. It’s so common in fact that it has a name – ‘accidental managers.’

In the UK, it is believed 82% of managers have entered their roles without any formal management or leadership training.

While they may excel in their previous roles, the transition to management without proper training can be daunting. This lack of preparation often results in difficulties with team dynamics, decision-making, and conflict resolution.

In Wales, where there are high number of SMEs, the impact of accidental managers is particularly noticeable. Without adequate training, these managers may inadvertently contribute to decreased employee morale and increased turnover with research indicating that poor management is a leading cause of employee dissatisfaction.

Research has even shown that around two thirds of employees have either left or considered leaving a role due to poor management.

The broader economic implications are also significant.

According to Lumien, untrained managers can lead to a 16% drop in productivity, translating to a financial hit of over £5,000 per employee, based on the average UK salary. Poor leadership is estimated to cost UK businesses £84 billion annually.

Thankfully, there are practical steps that can be taken to ensure accidental managers are not only supported in their new roles but allowed to flourish into effective and positive managers – after all, they were promoted for a reason.

Training and development – or upskilling – can be the steppingstone for many accidental managers, allowing them to build on their technical expertise with a more personable and team-focused skillset. ACT, Wales’ largest training provider, offers a range of management courses designed to equip individuals with the necessary skills to lead effectively. These courses cover essential areas such as communication, team building, and strategic planning.

In 2024 alone, ACT has worked with more than 5,000 learners and 1,000 employers to upskill Wales. Within its own workforce it has also launched a management academy, ensuring all managers receive in-depth, in-person training sessions on subjects such as EDI, resilience and stress management, and employee wellbeing.

For businesses, investing in management training yields tangible benefits.

According to YouGov statistics, those that provide formal training to their managers see, on average, a 23% increase in organisational performance and a 32% increase in employee engagement and productivity.

While the rise of accidental managers presents challenges, it also has its opportunities. By fostering a culture of learning, businesses can build a workforce of highly-skilled managers who not only have in-depth knowledge in their field but also the skillset to motivate and inspire their team.

