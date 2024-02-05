HSDC Apprentices excel after successful completion of Government scheme

Two talented Apprentices have excelled in their roles, after being ‘kickstarted’ by an excellent government initiative.

HSDC students Katelyn Simpson and Joshua Lomas, both began their HSDC careers via the government’s Kickstart Scheme before progressing onto Apprenticeships at HSDC’s Havant and South Downs Campuses.

The scheme, which was withdrawn in 2023, aimed to prevent long-term unemployment and allowed 16 to 24-year-olds to develop new skills whilst learning on the job and being supported by professionals.

Katelyn, who was in between roles at the time, first discovered the scheme at her local job centre and was intrigued by the opportunity. The scheme enabled her to find a role suited to her skillset and previous experience and was then matched with a position for six months, which complemented her customer service background.

Additionally, Katelyn was able to learn on the job whilst upskilling and developing, which resulted in Katelyn securing an International Support Administrator Apprenticeship at HSDC’s Havant Campus which she is thoroughly enjoying.

Katelyn added:

“The Kickstart Scheme has benefited me and my career as it helped me to find a suitable role within the workplace. I have been really supported during my time so far at HSDC, particularly by my tutor.”

When asked what advice she would give to an individual hoping to follow a similar pathway, Katelyn added:

“I definitely recommend the Apprenticeship – I have been able to learn on the job and gain more experience which in turn has provided me with more opportunities. It is amazing.”

Additionally, Joshua Lomas, who also joined HSDC via the Kickstart Scheme began his journey at Alton College, working in the Facilities team, and has now progressed onto a plumbing Apprenticeship, working on all three campuses.

Joshua added:

“Progressing from the Kickstart Scheme to an Apprenticeship has been great as I have been given more responsibility whilst having the opportunity to learn on the go. The team environment is great and very supportive.”

For more information on HSDC Apprenticeships, visit here.

