HSDC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

HSDC has been celebrating National Apprenticeship Week 2023, the theme this year is Skills for Life’ and all activities were planned with this focus.Staff have been highlighting how Apprenticeships empower individuals to develop future-ready skills, as well as highlighting the commitment businesses make to developing a talented and forward thinking workforce.

The School Liaison Team travelled out to local partner schools to increase awareness of Apprenticeship opportunities and the Business Networking Breakfast was well attended with guest speakers from Jackson & Green Accountants, who spoke about their Apprenticeship journey and why businesses should take that leap of faith in taking on an Apprentice. Marcus, an Apprentice from the company, also talked about his experience of being an Apprentice and the route he had taken.

The highlight of the week, was the Apprenticeship Awards Ceremony. Held on our Havant campus, the ‘afternoon tea’ themed ceremony was attended by all Apprentices and employers nominated for an award, as well as staff involved with Apprenticeships and members of HSDC’s Senior Leadership Team. The event celebrated the value the Apprenticeship programme has for both employers and Apprentices and honours the difference Apprenticeships make.

Mike Gaston, HSDC Principal & CEO, was pleased to see employers with their Apprentices at the celebration event:

“HSDC exists to realise the ambition of our community, raise aspirations and enable achievement. Apprenticeships make sense for many people and our Apprenticeship programme is very much aligned with the ‘Skills for Life’ an Apprentice will need in their career, which links into this year’s theme. We value the partnership we have with our employers and this celebration is part of that partnership”.

Aaron Butson, Assistant Principal Business, Employment and Skills at HSDC,

“It is such a joy to be able to celebrate any success, but the success of Apprentices feels somewhat sweeter. It is an absolute pleasure to be able to take the time to celebrate with our Apprentices, and to thank our fantastic employers who are integral in the support of their Apprentices.”

Apprenticeships are an important part of the educational offer at HSDC. Our guest speaker Ryan, an Apprentice with Hovertravel, explained the difference it had made in his life: “it’s made me more of an emotionally intelligent manager, as well as a better communicator. You have to be open to it to get the best from it.”

