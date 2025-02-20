Hull College Celebrates Outstanding Achievements at Future Stars Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Hull College proudly celebrated the exceptional talents and achievements of its apprentices last week at the highly anticipated Future Stars Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

Held on Wednesday 12th February, the event was a highlight of the college’s annual National Apprenticeship Week celebrations, recognising the dedication and success of apprentices across various industries.

Hosted at the college, the awards ceremony showcased the outstanding contributions of apprentices and their employers, reinforcing the college’s commitment to nurturing future talent through practical, hands-on learning.

The evening’s top honour, Overall Apprentice of the Year, was awarded to Zuzanna Radzewicz, an Electrical Engineering apprentice at GW Power-Safe, whose exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and passion for her profession impressed the judges. Her leadership, resilience, and commitment to excellence have made her an inspiration to peers and a future leader in her industry.

“Winning this award means so much to me,” said Zuzanna. “It was completely unexpected, and I was genuinely shocked when my name was announced. There were so many deserving apprentices in the room, which makes this recognition even more special. I’m incredibly grateful to have my hard work acknowledged. The support from my tutors and colleagues has been invaluable, and I’m excited to continue growing in my career. This recognition motivates me to aim even higher.

“Since starting my apprenticeship, I’ve worked hard to make Dan Haley and everyone at GW Power-Safe proud, especially as they gave me an opportunity when many others didn’t. I’m one of many apprentices at GW Power-Safe, and winning this award not only feels personally rewarding but also highlights the trust and value Dan and the company place in apprenticeships.”

The UK’s leading safety equipment provider, Arco, was named Employer of the Year for its exceptional commitment to nurturing future talent through personalised professional experiences, hands-on training, and opportunities for apprentices to engage in key company projects. Their focus on innovation, continuous learning, and providing mentorship across departments sets them apart as a leader in workforce development.

Robyn Allan, Bid Manager, at Arco expressed her pride at receiving the award on behalf of the Hull-based safety provider and said: “We are absolutely delighted that Arco has been named Employer of the Year by Hull College. Apprenticeships play a vital role in our business, and we are passionate about investing in future talent. We take great pride in supporting our apprentices – both those who join us through apprenticeship programmes and our existing colleagues who upskill while working with us.

“Our commitment to apprenticeships has grown significantly since 2017, and I have experienced first-hand the incredible opportunities they create, having started my own journey as an apprentice. It’s now come full circle, as I and many others have the privilege of welcoming new apprentices and supporting their development within the Arco team.

“Apprentices bring fresh ideas, enthusiasm, and a strong work ethic, and we are proud to help them transition from learners to skilled professionals. Last Wednesday’s event at Hull College was a fantastic celebration of apprenticeships, and it was an honour for Arco to be recognised alongside so many talented apprentices from businesses across the city.”

Speaking after the ceremony, Nicki Clarke, Executive Director of Apprenticeships at Hull College, was full of praise for the award winners and apprenticeships as a whole. She said: “Our Future Stars Apprenticeship Awards is always a special event, and this year was no exception. We celebrated the outstanding achievements of apprentices in a variety of industries – from construction and engineering to healthcare and creative and digital. I am incredibly proud of all the nominees and winners, who have each demonstrated outstanding commitment, resilience, and passion. Seeing how so many of our apprentices have grown, developed skills for life, and succeeded in making invaluable contributions to their employers is truly inspiring.

“Apprenticeships play a vital role in nurturing talent, supporting businesses, and strengthening our local economy. Events like this shine a light on the incredible impact apprentices have in their workplaces and beyond, and we are excited to continue supporting these wonderful professionals as they take the next steps in their careers.”

The full list of winners and runners-up from the evening was as follows:

Overall Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Zuzanna Radzewicz

Adult Care Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Ellie Martin

Runner-Up: Sarah Shakesby

Business & Professional Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Ruby Hope

Runners-Up: Nicola Greensides, Keira Laws, Joe Connor, Zuzanna Bugajska, James Marriott, Halle Bowler, Jennifer Hutchinson

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Ben Fullard

Runners-Up: Fred Dudill, Jack Hewison

Digital & Creative Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Joe Weatherill

Runner-Up: Lily Lingwood

Early Years & Teaching Assistant Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Alisha Mellors

Runners-Up: Evie Horrobin, Dominyka Osipoviciute

Electrical Engineering Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Joseph Reeves

Runners-Up: Luke Savage, Jasmine Sharf, Zuzanna Radzewicz, Owen Baker, Daniel Woodward, Mia Wharam, Alfie Wood

Engineering & Welding Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Aiden Raper

Runners-Up: Joseph Shannon, Samuel Cane

Healthcare Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Libby Hunt

Runner-Up: Maizy Langton-Pedro

Employer of the Year

Winner: Arco

The Future Stars Apprenticeship Awards night was a resounding success, highlighting the impact of apprenticeships in shaping the careers of young professionals and contributing to the local and national economy. Hull College is committed to expanding apprenticeship opportunities and supporting learners on their journey to success. Hull College extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees, whose hard work and determination continue to inspire.