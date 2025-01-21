Hundreds of learners join celebration of entrepreneurship in Wrexham and Flintshire

HUNDREDS of learners and staff at Coleg Cambria joined a celebration of business and innovation.

The college marked Global Entrepreneurship Week with events and activities at its sites in Northop, Wrexham and Deeside.

Cambria organised interactive workshops and sessions with industry leaders, Big Ideas Wales mentors and well-known business owners including Tanya Whitebits CEO Shoned Owen, artist Liz Williams and Beatriz Albo, founder of Spanish sauces company, Sabor de Amor.

Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Coordinator Judith Alexander said the programme provided opportunities to develop and apply skills such as financial literacy, creativity, a proactive mindset, innovation, problem-solving, time-management and resilience.

“Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) embodies many of the skills and experiences we instil in our students throughout the year,” said Judith.

“Our goal is to engage as many learners as possible, either on visits and placements to some of the most forward-thinking companies in this region, or by having businesses come in to share their advice and offer guidance, which we are so grateful for.

“These events amplified our efforts in promoting enterprise awareness and creating new opportunities, and I am thankful to everyone who joined us for playing their part.”

Among events taking place was a series of Financial Foundations workshops with NatWest, the annual Money Matters ‘swap shop’ – a clothing exchange which promotes decluttering to generate extra income – and a pop-up shop with Level 3 Art and Design student, Seren Hughes.

Seren sold handmade jewellery and crocheted animals, which proved very popular with customers.

She said: “This has been a great opportunity for me to sell my products directly to students, staff and visitors.

“I have met lots of people and gained valuable feedback about my products and prices which will help me develop my small business.”

Seren added: “It’s been a great experience which is helping me build confidence and customer service skills. I’d highly recommend other students take up the test trading opportunities at college with the support of Judith and the Enterprise team.”

Judith said Level 3 Enterprise and Entrepreneurship learners are now gearing up for the Welsh Skills Competition for Enterprise, including Alfie Wintin, who is developing prototypes for printed hoodies and t-shirts with the support of the college’s Art and Design department.

“We have so many determined, creative and innovative students at Cambria,” she added.

“GEW was a chance for them to showcase their ideas, a platform to demonstrate their love for business and entrepreneurship – it was a huge success.”