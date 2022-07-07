IMI Skills Competitions Finalists Announced
24 students and apprentices go forward to compete for a place in the national finals
The National Qualifier events for the Institute of the Motor Industry’s IMI Skills Competitions have concluded, with 24 students and apprentices chosen from the hundreds of applicants across the UK. Expert judges selected finalists from four key specialisms – Automotive Technology, Automotive Body Repair, Automotive Refinishing, and Heavy Vehicle Technology – who now go forward to the live 2 day national finals in November at Cardiff and Vale College to be crowned the top new talent in the sector.
Initially nominated by their tutor or employer, top scoring apprentices took part in the National Qualifiers during May and June. The top 6 competitor scores from each stream impressed the judges with their level of skills, dedication and focus of the applicants this year, particularly considering the challenges they have faced since joining the sector.
“The last two years have brought the automotive industry significant challenges, and it is incredible what these apprentices have achieved so early in their careers and under such difficult circumstances,” commented Richard Hutchins, IMI Skills Competitions Manager. “The Skills Competition is designed to raise standards, esteem and the level of expertise in technical skills, and it is clearly doing just that. It has been great to see such enthusiasm and dedication from the next generation of automotive experts, and we are excited to watch the next stage of the competition.”
This year sees the finals taking place week commencing 14th November at six venues across the UK. Barking & Dagenham, Belfast Metropolitan, Blackpool & The Fylde, Cardiff & Vale, Edinburgh, and Middlesbrough colleges will host the events, with the winners crowned at a ceremony hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Packed Lunch studio on Friday 25 November. Competitors that impress at the national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK in the “skills olympics” in France in 2024.
The 2022 Finalists
|Refinishing 2022
|Name
|Employer
|Training Organisation
|Liam
|Shipp
|FMG Repair Centre
|Thatcham Research
|Dominic
|Everington
|AW Accident Repair Group
|Emtec
|Adam
|Neville
|Charles Hurst Accident Repair Centre
|Riverpark Training
|Bethany
|Creaser
|FMG Repair Centre
|Thatcham Research
|Sion
|Lewis
|RGM body repairs Ltd
|Cardiff and Vale College
|Jordan
|Zatac
|IRG Group
|Coleg Gwent- Newport
|Body Repair 2022
|Name
|Employer
|Training Organisation
|David
|McKeown
|James McKeown ARC
|Riverpark Training
|Ieuan
|Morris-Brown
|IRG Group
|Cardiff and Vale College
|Saul
|Dale
|The Vella Group
|Blackpool & the Fylde College
|Omer
|Waheed
|Davies Motor Company
|Cardiff and Vale College
|John
|Carlisle
|Dennison Accident Repair
|Riverpark Training
|Ben
|Priestley
|Porters Bodyshop
|Riverpark Training
|Heavy Vehicle 2022
|Name
|Employer
|Training Organisation
|George
|Hinckley
|Scania
|Remit Training
|Nicholas
|Garrtet
|Gateshead College
|Stephen
|Hill
|Bridgend College
|Aleksander
|Zielechowski
|MAN Truck and Bus
|Remit Training
|Daniel
|Noddle
|Northside Truck and Van
|Max
|Winter
|Skillnet
|Light Vehicle/Automotive Technology 2022
|Name
|Employer
|Training Organisation
|Jessica
|Brakenbury
|Lookers Ford Middlesbrough
|Skillnet
|Ewan
|Grigor
|Skillnet
|Robert
|Griffin
|Cecil & Larter Volvo Bury St Edmunds
|Calex UK Ltd
|Robert
|Aldours
|Weston College
|Col
|Izzat
|Fife AutoTech Ltd
|Fife College
|Charlie
|Taff-Lavill
|South Devon College
