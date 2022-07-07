IMI Skills Competitions Finalists Announced

24 students and apprentices go forward to compete for a place in the national finals

The National Qualifier events for the Institute of the Motor Industry’s IMI Skills Competitions have concluded, with 24 students and apprentices chosen from the hundreds of applicants across the UK. Expert judges selected finalists from four key specialisms – Automotive Technology, Automotive Body Repair, Automotive Refinishing, and Heavy Vehicle Technology – who now go forward to the live 2 day national finals in November at Cardiff and Vale College to be crowned the top new talent in the sector.

Initially nominated by their tutor or employer, top scoring apprentices took part in the National Qualifiers during May and June. The top 6 competitor scores from each stream impressed the judges with their level of skills, dedication and focus of the applicants this year, particularly considering the challenges they have faced since joining the sector.

“The last two years have brought the automotive industry significant challenges, and it is incredible what these apprentices have achieved so early in their careers and under such difficult circumstances,” commented Richard Hutchins, IMI Skills Competitions Manager. “The Skills Competition is designed to raise standards, esteem and the level of expertise in technical skills, and it is clearly doing just that. It has been great to see such enthusiasm and dedication from the next generation of automotive experts, and we are excited to watch the next stage of the competition.”

This year sees the finals taking place week commencing 14th November at six venues across the UK. Barking & Dagenham, Belfast Metropolitan, Blackpool & The Fylde, Cardiff & Vale, Edinburgh, and Middlesbrough colleges will host the events, with the winners crowned at a ceremony hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Packed Lunch studio on Friday 25 November. Competitors that impress at the national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK in the “skills olympics” in France in 2024.

The 2022 Finalists

Refinishing 2022 Name Employer Training Organisation Liam Shipp FMG Repair Centre Thatcham Research Dominic Everington AW Accident Repair Group Emtec Adam Neville Charles Hurst Accident Repair Centre Riverpark Training Bethany Creaser FMG Repair Centre Thatcham Research Sion Lewis RGM body repairs Ltd Cardiff and Vale College Jordan Zatac IRG Group Coleg Gwent- Newport

Body Repair 2022 Name Employer Training Organisation David McKeown James McKeown ARC Riverpark Training Ieuan Morris-Brown IRG Group Cardiff and Vale College Saul Dale The Vella Group Blackpool & the Fylde College Omer Waheed Davies Motor Company Cardiff and Vale College John Carlisle Dennison Accident Repair Riverpark Training Ben Priestley Porters Bodyshop Riverpark Training

Heavy Vehicle 2022 Name Employer Training Organisation George Hinckley Scania Remit Training Nicholas Garrtet Gateshead College Stephen Hill Bridgend College Aleksander Zielechowski MAN Truck and Bus Remit Training Daniel Noddle Northside Truck and Van Max Winter Skillnet

Light Vehicle/Automotive Technology 2022 Name Employer Training Organisation Jessica Brakenbury Lookers Ford Middlesbrough Skillnet Ewan Grigor Skillnet Robert Griffin Cecil & Larter Volvo Bury St Edmunds Calex UK Ltd Robert Aldours Weston College Col Izzat Fife AutoTech Ltd Fife College Charlie Taff-Lavill South Devon College

