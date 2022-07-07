Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

IMI Skills Competitions Finalists Announced

IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry) July 7, 2022
0 Comments
IMI Skills Competitions Finalists Announced

24 students and apprentices go forward to compete for a place in the national finals

The National Qualifier events for the Institute of the Motor Industry’s IMI Skills Competitions have concluded, with 24 students and apprentices chosen from the hundreds of applicants across the UK. Expert judges selected finalists from four key specialisms –  Automotive TechnologyAutomotive Body RepairAutomotive Refinishing, and Heavy Vehicle Technology – who now go forward to the live 2 day national finals in November at Cardiff and Vale College to be crowned the top new talent in the sector. 

Initially nominated by their tutor or employer, top scoring apprentices took part in the National Qualifiers during May and June. The top 6 competitor scores from each stream impressed the judges with their level of skills, dedication and focus of the applicants this year, particularly considering the challenges they have faced since joining the sector.

“The last two years have brought the automotive industry significant challenges, and it is incredible what these apprentices have achieved so early in their careers and under such difficult circumstances,” commented Richard Hutchins, IMI Skills Competitions Manager. “The Skills Competition is designed to raise standards, esteem and the level of expertise in technical skills, and it is clearly doing just that. It has been great to see such enthusiasm and dedication from the next generation of automotive experts, and we are excited to watch the next stage of the competition.”

This year sees the finals taking place week commencing 14th November at six venues across the UK. Barking & DagenhamBelfast MetropolitanBlackpool & The FyldeCardiff & ValeEdinburgh, and Middlesbrough colleges will host the events, with the winners crowned at a ceremony hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Packed Lunch studio on Friday 25 November. Competitors that impress at the national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK in the “skills olympics” in France in 2024. 

The 2022 Finalists

Refinishing 2022
NameEmployerTraining Organisation
LiamShippFMG Repair CentreThatcham Research
DominicEveringtonAW Accident Repair GroupEmtec
AdamNevilleCharles Hurst Accident Repair CentreRiverpark Training
BethanyCreaserFMG Repair CentreThatcham Research
SionLewisRGM body repairs LtdCardiff and Vale College
JordanZatacIRG Group Coleg Gwent- Newport
Body Repair 2022
NameEmployerTraining Organisation
DavidMcKeown James McKeown ARCRiverpark Training
IeuanMorris-BrownIRG Group Cardiff and Vale College
SaulDaleThe Vella GroupBlackpool & the Fylde College
OmerWaheedDavies Motor CompanyCardiff and Vale College
JohnCarlisleDennison Accident RepairRiverpark Training
BenPriestleyPorters BodyshopRiverpark Training
Heavy Vehicle 2022
NameEmployerTraining Organisation
GeorgeHinckleyScaniaRemit Training
NicholasGarrtet Gateshead College
StephenHill Bridgend College
AleksanderZielechowskiMAN Truck and BusRemit Training
DanielNoddleNorthside Truck and Van 
MaxWinter Skillnet
Light Vehicle/Automotive Technology 2022
NameEmployerTraining Organisation
JessicaBrakenburyLookers Ford MiddlesbroughSkillnet
EwanGrigor Skillnet
RobertGriffinCecil & Larter Volvo Bury St EdmundsCalex UK Ltd
RobertAldours Weston College
ColIzzatFife AutoTech LtdFife College
CharlieTaff-Lavill South Devon College
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
IMI (Institute of the Motor Industry)

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this